“The beast and the party”: the Dominican representation at the Oscars

“La fiera y la fiesta (” Holy Beasts “) is the Dominican film chosen to represent the country in the next edition of the Oscars, informed the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (ACCINE RD ), Luis Arambilet.

The chosen cinematographic work was made by Laura Amelia Guzmán and Israel Cárdenas and co-produced by Aurora Dominicana, Batú Films and Lantica Media, who expressed their satisfaction with the candidacy for the prestigious awards Oscar, to be delivered on 27 March 2022.

“The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (ACCINE RD), Luis Arambilet, announced that the executive representatives of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences (AMPAS), Sara St. Pierre and José Gallegos, have certified the sending of the Academic Selection of the Country to the 90 Oscar Awards to be held on 27 of m next year, “said the press release sent.

Arambilet indicated that the film selected to represent the country achieved the highest rating among the members of the Academic Film Selection Commission (CASF), made up of specialists from the companies Dominican film professionals: ADOCINE, AEGRD, SDC, ADAC and APRODOMCINE.

The candidatures this year will be part of a competition route between more than 90 countries that aspire to be on the list short of cinematographic works to be announced by AMPAS next 21 December of this year and be nominated for the Best International Feature Film Award ( Best International Feature Film Award).

The story of “La fiera y la fiesta” begins with the arrival of Vera (played by Geraldine Chaplin) to a paradisiacal location in the Caribbean .

She, a veteran actress with a rebellious personality, is up to make the last film of her career.

Vera wants to honor Jean-Luis in this way, who was his colleague decades ago. This is how a film is being built about the supposed filming of another film.