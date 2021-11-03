Jay Z debuts on Instagram, millions follow him once with the single follow his favorite identity: Beyonce

Instagram welcomes the Jay-Z. And within hours of her debut, she already had almost 2 million followers, although her solitary follows a personality: Beyonce. And she returned the favor by doing the same. ‘s only that now continues. Of course, husband and wife.

In his first write-up, the American rapper shares an image about a new film that he has produced: “The Harder They Drop” which he premieres on Netflix this Wednesday. A singer, dancer with actress has also shared the image through IG Tales.

Later on a storm a calm ‘arrived at this marriage that sony ericsson saw about danger on some stages. It has been a surviving couple of manly infidelity.

Then on situations that almost throw the marriage overboard, a reconciliation has been evident with shows that they are united microsoft than ever.

Jay-Z and Beyonce make up a famous couple from the world of the plane set. Sony ericsson married in 2002 with three children: Azure Ivy, again, with twins Sir with Rumi, four.