Héctor Acosta will start the Christmas festivities in Santo Domingo

“El Rumbon Navideño” by Héctor Acosta (El Torito), this Friday, November 5 at the Dominican Fiesta Hotel, will start the Christmas festivities in Santo Domingo.

The most popular artist of merengue and bachata promises a wonderful and spectacular night for dancers.

With a repertoire of successful songs and with more than 40 performances in their tour of the 52 States of the American nation Héctor Acosta returns excited and happy to sing to his followers and to those who like good merengue and bachata.

The appointment is this Friday, November 5 at the Ambar room at the Dominican Fiesta hotel from 10 at night.

Among the greatest hits that “El Torito” will perform are “What she has”, “I’m leaving”, “Forgive me my life”, “My girl”, “Blue spring”, ” My head hurts “,” Sick Sweetheart “,” Maybe yes, maybe not “,” Forgive me my life “,” My head hurts “,” I’m leaving “,” If you were “,” With what eyes “,” How I forget you “and” Dominican where I want “.

It also includes” Surrender “,” Me Voy “(with Romeo Santos),” Loca with me “,” Te Mando Flores “,” Enamorado ” , “How I Cure”, “El Mujerón”, “Dominican Anywhere I Want”, “La Chiflera”, “Pa ‘Marry Me”, “Let My Brunette Come Back” and “Without You”.

A modern stage and two dance floors will be part of the assembly that will allow attendees to dance and sing the greatest hits of the most important performer of the moment in danceable tropical and Caribbean music.

With tables and numbered seats and the first-class service that characterize the Dominican Fiesta hotel and the good organization of events, the night will be to have fun and enjoy in a big way.

Tickets are on sale in the lobby of the Dominican Fiesta hotel at @uepatickets @jumbo_rd @supernacional Club de Lectores del Listín Diario.