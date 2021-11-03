abba-suspends-promotion-for-24-hours-after-two-deaths-in-tribute-concert

The Swedish cult group ABBA, which released an album on Friday for the first time almost 40 years after its disbandment, announced on Wednesday the suspension of its promotion for 24 hours due to the death of two people at a tribute concert in Sweden.

On Tuesday evening, in a concert hall in Uppsala, 70 km north of Stockholm, an octogenarian was killed by falling from seven stories, presumably accidentally, killing another bystander before the eyes of numerous witnesses.

The great hall was going to host “Thank you for the music”, a tribute show to the works of Bjrn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, the two male members of ABBA, with some versions of the group.

“Due to the tragic event at a tribute concert in Sweden yesterday (Tuesday) evening, we decided to postpone the publication of the video of our future concert until tomorrow, “ABBA announced on social media.

In addition to the launch of their new album announced Adopted at the beginning of September, the legendary Swedish band is building a room in London to host from May 2022 a show that includes digitized “avatars” of the four members of the band.

The exact shape of these avatars, designed by a special effects company that worked for the Star Wars films, remains partly mysterious, but the group assures that they will not be simple holograms.

The “ABBAtars” will represent Agnetha Fltskog, Bjrn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad with their faces in 1979.