Vitamin B12 deficiency: the 9 symptoms that may alert you

Vitamins and minerals provide our body with a lot of essential good things. Indeed, the 8 B vitamins keep us in great shape all year round. Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is necessary for us to ensure healthy nervous tissue, brain function and the synthesis of red blood cells. It is stored in large quantities in our liver, but it is also involved in the synthesis of neurotransmitters by neurons. You may be deficient in vitamin B12 because it is not synthesized by humans. Indeed, it is microorganisms, especially bacteria and archaea, that take care of it. To benefit from this vitamin, you must consume certain foods such as organ meats, fish, meat, milk or eggs, but also food supplements.

Many people lack vitamin B12. This deficit can lead to complications, such as nerve connections, loss of reflexes, confusion, loss of sensation in the hands and feet… This is why we must pay attention to the symptoms that could indicate a potential vitamin deficiency. B12.