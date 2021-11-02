Vitamin B12 deficiency: the 9 symptoms that may alert you
Vitamins and minerals provide our body with a lot of essential good things. Indeed, the 8 B vitamins keep us in great shape all year round. Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is necessary for us to ensure healthy nervous tissue, brain function and the synthesis of red blood cells. It is stored in large quantities in our liver, but it is also involved in the synthesis of neurotransmitters by neurons. You may be deficient in vitamin B12 because it is not synthesized by humans. Indeed, it is microorganisms, especially bacteria and archaea, that take care of it. To benefit from this vitamin, you must consume certain foods such as organ meats, fish, meat, milk or eggs, but also food supplements.
Many people lack vitamin B12. This deficit can lead to complications, such as nerve connections, loss of reflexes, confusion, loss of sensation in the hands and feet… This is why we must pay attention to the symptoms that could indicate a potential vitamin deficiency. B12.
- Vitamin B12 deficiency can trigger anemia. The level of hemoglobin in the blood drops, which can give rise to symptoms such as severe fatigue, feeling weak or even shortness of breath.
- If you suffer from muscle cramps at night, this can alert you to a potential vitamin B12 deficiency.
- The appearance and color of your tongue can be altered due to a lack of vitamin B12. Indeed, this deficiency can give the tongue a red color, it swells and becomes painful.
- Do you lack balance and have difficulty moving around? Vitamin B12 helps us coordinate our body and maintain balance, so a deficiency can affect your movements.
- Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause great irritability. The most sensitive people can also have memory problems.
- Do you suffer from digestive problems with vomiting, as well as from an episode of constipation? This can be a sign of a potential vitamin B12 deficiency.
- Tingling is one of the symptoms of a potential vitamin B12 deficiency.
- Do you suffer from loss of sensation in your hands and feet? It can be vitamin B12 deficiency.
- Severe fatigue If you find yourself more tired than normal, you may be missing vitamin B12.