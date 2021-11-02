Two decades later Christina Aguilera sing again at the Latin Grammy

Two decades later Christina Aguilera sing again at the Latin Grammy

More than two decades after her first and only performance at the Latin Grammy, Christina Aguilera will once again entertain the Latin music awards gala.

The Latin Recording Academy announced On Tuesday Aguilera will offer a musical number that will include the nominees Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, in addition to Becky G, with whom he recently released the song Pa mis.

The last time the American superstar As an Ecuadorian father, he went up to sing on the Latin Grammy stage at 2000, when he performed Contigo en la Distancia and Genio Trapped, the Spanish version of his hit Genie in a Bottle. The following year she won the award for best female pop vocal album for My Reflection.

The Latin Grammy, in its 22 annual edition, will be the 18 November in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on Univision starting at 8 pm in Miami (0100 GMT).

The Premiere of Latin Grammy, a non-televised event announcing winners in most categories, will take place hours in advance and can be viewed online.