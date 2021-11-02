This is the medicine that helps to reduce the level of cholesterol and triglycerides

Having high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the body can be detrimental to health . Thus, to reduce the values ​​of these substances in blood there are different treatments, among which is the consumption of a drug known as Atorvastatin .

Normally, when faced with high cholesterol levels, the primary treatment consists of establishing a specific diet low in saturated fat, which allows reducing a excess cholesterol and triglycerides. In addition, food should be complemented with physical activity according to the patient’s situation.

However, when this initial treatment does not offer the expected results, your doctor will proceed to another type of therapies, based mainly on the consumption of specific medications for this purpose, such as Atorvastatin.

What is Atorvastatin used for?

Atorvastatin is a drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS). Specifically, it is a medication that belongs to the group of drugs known as statins, which help regulate lipids (fats) in the body.

Specifically, Atorvastatin is used to reduce the level of lipids such as cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood; Although it is mainly used when a low-fat diet and lifestyle changes fail on their own.

In addition, it is a drug indicated for those at high risk of heart disease people, to despite the fact that your cholesterol levels are in a range considered normal.

In any case, along with treatment with Atorvastatin, it is usual for your doctor to recommend a specific diet low in cholesterol. This fact will help to achieve the objectives.

How to consume this medicine

Before knowing how to consume this type of medication, it is necessary to clarify that there are also a series of contraindications around the intake of Atorvastatin in ..

In this sense, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products lists the different situations and circumstances in which this medicine should not be taken:

In case of being allergic to Atorvastatin or another similar medicine used to lower blood lipids.

If you are allergic to any of the ingredients of this medicine.

In case of disease affecting the liver.

If you have unjustified abnormal results in liver function blood tests.

In case of being pregnant or breastfeeding.

If you use the combination of glecaprevir / pibrentasvir for the treatment of hepatitis C.

Before starting any treatment with Atorvastatin, it is normal for your doctor to put you on a low cholesterol diet; since an adequate nutritional structure is also part of this type of therapy aimed at reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Thus, the usual dose of Atorvastatin is 10 mg once daily in adults and children from 10 years. Of course, your doctor has the authority to increase said dose if he deems it necessary.

Although, the maximum recommended Atorvastatin dose should not exceed 80 mg once daily in adults and 20 mg once a day in the case of minors.

On the other hand, it is necessary to clarify that This medicine tablets can be taken at any time of the day with or without food. In addition, they should be swallowed whole accompanied by a glass of water with. It is advisable to take the tablet at the same time each day.