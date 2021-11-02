These kid the new drugs for diabetes included by a WHO

These kid the new drugs for diabetes included by a WHO

About this second semester about 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) st? lla till med ett published a list of new scams drugs for various types on cancer, oral drugs for diabetes analogous to an insulin with, which help to control glucose levels on this body .

It is about a list of medicines classified as essential by a maximum institution on the subject of health at the world level. Specifically, with this list, a WHO intends to identify those drugs that should be available to be affordable in all countries of the world and.

However, from a World Health Organization they explain that high prices on both new patented drugs and old master of science, such as insulin, continue to keep some essential drugs out of reach for many patients.

Diabetes will be a disease that continues over rise over a whole world, though especially incident passes low income scam with averages over. Thus, there are many all the people who need adequate drug treatments to be able to control their glucose levels with.

In this regard, this common director of a WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, points out that too many people who need insulin find it financially difficult to access it um sony ericsson are left without it and lose a life. An inclusion of insulin analogs in the Essential Medicines List, along with efforts to ensure affordable access to all insulin products with expanding the use of biosimilars, has been the important step in ensuring that all those who need it. this life-saving product can access d.

Medicines for diabetes

WHO fixa decided to include on a list on essential drugs for diabetes, long-acting insulin analogues such as insulin degludec, determir with glargine. Boy drugs that help normal glucose levels.

Insulin

In addition, An inclusion on this type of medication also aims to increase this access on people scam diabetes to this type on treatments with expanding their possibilities on choice ‘s respect.

In this sense, from a WHO clarifies that long-acting insulin analogues offer patients with diabetes different clinical advantages, such as guaranteeing control over blood glucose levels during long master of science periods over time, without the need to go to a booster dose and .

Benefits for glucose levels

On the other hand, the new drugs included by the WHO for people with diabetes also show special efficacy for those patients who have high blood glucose levels dangerously low with human insulin.

In this drug list, the World Health Organization has also included sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, canagliflozin, empagliflozin and dapagliflozin; as a second-line treatment for patients with type 2 diabetes scam.

All these drugs have offered important benefits for people with diabetes, among which a lower risk of cardiovascular problems stands out. and even death.

WHO has also launched a recommendation for collaboration with the Medicines Patent Bank to facilitate access through licensing agreements with patent holders. And it was that the SGLT2 inhibitors are still patented with the price too high with.