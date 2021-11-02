the-surefire-trick-to-end-a-stuffy-nose-in-a-minute

The congestion nasal is one of the most common problems that can affect our nose . The arrival of cold and temperature changes produce the so common colds , which has as one of the main symptoms the stuffiness of the nose .

A stuffy nose causes significant discomfort as a result of having too much mucus in the nostrils nasal. However, the reality is that nasal congestion is caused by inflamed blood vessels in the sinuses. These irritated vessels are normally triggered by a cold, flu, allergies or a sinus infection.

Having a stuffy nose is not something too serious, however, if it is not treated correctly it can cause different sequelae problems and the discomfort caused by not being able to breathe well apart.

How to end nasal congestion in a minute

Although it may seem impossible, there is the possibility of curing nasal congestion in less than a minute. This is possible thanks to an acupressure technique, typical of traditional Chinese medicine. This technique is perfect to relieve different types of pain, as well as to unclog the nostrils if we cannot breathe correctly.

Acupressure is a technique that consists of applying pressure to certain parts of the body with the fingertips. So, if you want the nasal congestion to be over in less than a minute, practice the following tricks three times a day:

Gently massage 10 times the lobe of the ear.

Massage and press 20 times behind the ear lobe, at the bottom, under the cartilage.

Make a brief pressure on the bridge of the nose, between the eyebrows for just one minute. This pressure point is ideal to prevent the sinuses from swelling and drying out.

Squeeze under the cheeks, just at the point where It is located directly under the pupil of the eye. This helps to free up the sinuses to fight congestion.

Press 10 times in a row, placing the fingertips on the bottom and gently pushes in a rotating motion.

Tricks to unclog the nose

If done correctly, with these simple steps we can relieve symptoms of nasal congestion. If the patient does not take care of himself, do not take the necessary remedies and may suffer from otitis media, sinusitis and sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep distress.

Homemade tips and tricks to relieve nasal congestion

Apart from the acupressure remedy mentioned, there are different remedies to keep the nasal passages moist and avoid nasal congestion:

Use a humidifier to clear the nostrils

Shower with hot water

Stay hydrated throughout the day

Use a saline spray

Take decongestant and discomfort medications

Mainly the measures to eliminate nasal congestion focus on keeping the nasal passages and sinuses moist. Dry air does not help clear a runny nose, it irritates the membranes even more.