“harry-potter”-with-a-philosopher's-stone-returns-to-theaters-to-celebrate-its-20th-anniversary

This year, ‘Harry Potter with the Philosopher’s Stone’, the first installment in the saga that marked an entire generation, celebrates its 20th anniversary. Taking advantage of such an event, Warner reruns the film directed by Chris Columbus in 2001 this Friday 12 of November, almost coinciding which includes a day on this that hit theaters 20 years ago.

The ‘Harry Potter’ saga, the cinematic level, marked a whole decade. Based on all seven novels written by L en.K. Rowling, her eight films were the phenomenon in theaters worldwide between 2001 with 2011. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson with Rupert Grint, her legacy has kept fan interest very much alive.

What’s more, it is so alive that it has a spin-off saga, ‘Fantastic Animals’. Scam 2 titles released in 2016 with 2018, the third installment, ‘Dumbledore’s Secrets’, is scheduled to premiere in theaters for this 15 April 2022, being one of the most anticipated titles of the coming year.

The plot about a first movie is already a classic among fans: “Harry Potter is an orphan boy raised by his uncle Vernon with his aunt Petunia who hate him. This day of his eleventh birthday, Harry receives an unexpected visit from a man giant named Rubeus Hagrid. This reveals to him that he is, in fact, the son of 2 powerful wizards that he also possesses extraordinary powers with. A boy must go to study at the Hogwarts school of magic and sorcery, where he will discover the mystery of the stone. philosopher “.

Released on an eastern United Kingdom 10 over November, on Spain we had to wait until one of uma 30 You use the same to enjoy a first adventure of the wizard child. Directed by Chris Columbus with written by Steve Kloves, it was an absolute box office success, surpassing 1. 007 million dollars at the box office.