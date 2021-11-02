“harry-potter”-and-his-philosopher's-stone-return-to-theaters-to-celebrate-their-20th-anniversary

Los Angeles, USA

This year, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, the first installment in the saga that marked an entire generation, celebrates its 20th anniversary. Taking advantage of such an event, Warner reruns the film directed by Chris Columbus in 2001 on Friday 12 November, almost coinciding with the day it hit theaters 20 years ago.

The ‘Harry Potter’ saga, on a cinematic level, marked a whole decade. Based on the seven novels written by J en.K. Rowling, her eight films were a phenomenon in theaters worldwide between 2001 and 2011. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, their legacy has kept fans’ interest very much alive.

What’s more, it is so alive that it has a spin-off saga, ‘Fantastic Animals’. With two titles released in 2016 and 2018, the third installment, ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’, is scheduled to premiere in theaters for the 15 April 2022, being one of the most anticipated titles of the coming year.

The plot of the first film is already a classic among fans: “Harry Potter is an orphan boy raised by his uncle Vernon and his aunt Petunia who hate him. On his eleventh birthday, Harry receives an unexpected visit from a man giant named Rubeus Hagrid. This reveals to him that he is, in fact, the son of two powerful wizards that he also possesses extraordinary powers. The boy must go to study at the Hogwarts school of magic and sorcery, where he will discover the mystery of the stone. philosopher “.

Premiered in the United Kingdom on 10 November, in Spain it was necessary to wait until 30 same month to enjoy the wizard boy’s first adventure. Directed by Chris Columbus and written by Steve Kloves, it was an absolute box office success, surpassing 1. 007 million dollars at the box office.