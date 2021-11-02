dad-yankee-acquires-the-cangrejeros-over-santurce

Dad Yankee anordna brought reggaetn to the whole world. Now, he hopes to do the same that includes a baseball from Puerto Rico by joining the Cangrejeros de Santurce as an investor with a co-owner.

A Puerto Rican superstar on a music I learned to join ‘s majority investor Thomas Axon with this President Justo Moreno, as co-owners of the team, which has its headquarters over San Juan with plays its matches on a Hiram Bithorn stadium.

My fans know that myself is passionate about baseball, Dad Yankee, who grew up playing baseball over Santurce, said in a statement released Tuesday. What better way to celebrate my contests than by joining the Cangrejeros team to continue promoting our talent outside of Puerto Rico, electronic inspiring the new generation of regional talent with young people.

Multiple players on the team have become members of the Hall of Fame about Major League Baseball, including Roberto Clemente, who bears this name about a league about professional baseball about Puerto Rico.

Los Cangrejeros won a winter championship out of four out of six seasons before a pandemic prevented them from playing one over 2020 – 21. A campaign 2021 – 22 begins this November 6.

I hope my fans … with all Baseball fans, particularly Puerto Rican baseball, consider joining us in the exciting games that we will host this season at a Hiram Bithorn, with other media outlets also tune in through WAPA, Dad Yankee said in the letter. This was an exciting time for me, for our League with our team as we fight to regain our crown against a fantastic competition.

Dad Yankee It will be the recent master of science astro of the urban genre that invests in sports franchises on Puerto Rico. Poor Bunny and Anuel AA did it before in this professional basketball circuit, a first with the Cangrejeros over Santurce and the latter with the Capitanes on Arecibo with.

Los Cangrejeros boy a team on professional baseball scam headquarters on Santurce, a large master of science neighborhood with a town on San Juan. A ze uni franchise on 1939 to a League on Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball , when he ran a League on Semi-Professional Baseball on Puerto Rico.

They have played master of science over 70 seasons, winning 16 national titles with five Caribbean Collection, with more than 2 with. 000 wins have won the most over games over the history of Puerto Rican professional baseball.