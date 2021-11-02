actress-alba-roversi,-about-starring-in-telenovelas-the-dealer-about-packages

Venezuelan actress Alba Roversi, known for starring in famous soap operas such as Ligia Elena, Virginia, among others, changed the forums on recording for a truck to deliver packages.

In an interview with Telemundo , the interpreter told how her life has been over the last few years with what led her to be a delivery person on packages on Las Vegas, United States: In this background, what really matters is bringing a bread to the house.

the actress details that she works from 6 o’clock: 30 on the morning on Monday the Saturday distributing some 150 packages of uma after uma: It has been a very hard change, said the actress while thanking this fundamental about her partner about a process on migration support.

This fact about an actress, known, who has come had a lot of fame, that I know so many countries about, that my novels have been translated so many languages ​​about, manifest.

Roversi arrived t I have Miami about a year 2011 where I ventured into this theater with about soap operas including Blood on my land, Husband on rent, with Brave Heart.

In 2019, she moved to Las Vegas where a well-known brother offered her a job as a delivery person on a man who assures that she does it scam I very much hope with dedication.

In Venezuela she is remembered for having a wide trajectory on novels. Some of the productions she was in were: Ligia Elena, All the Amazons, A Traitor, Pampered Nia, Painted Face, Blessed City, A Perfect Woman, among others.