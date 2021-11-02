Actors who use weapons on Hollywood models should be forced to train to do so safely, Shannon Lee, sister of the late acting professional Brandon Lee, said Monday.

“They zero are trained on how to use weapons. (…) I think this training on security mandatory so that the actors can check the guns themselves knowing how to use them in an appropriate way to keep others safe, “Lee told an AFP during a World Celebration on Asian Cinema this Monday in Los Angeles.

The daughter of a martial arts legend Bruce Lee said she was “frustrated” by a tragedy on the place on “Rust”, where a director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died the consequence of a gunshot wound later about this professional Alec Baldwin drawing a gun that they reported was unloaded during a rehearsal.

“Zero should have passed over again,” said a sister about Brandon Lee, who died the years when he was shot while filming a scene about “A Crow”, about 1993.

Shannon Lee said that He never conversed with Michael Massee, who fired a bullet that cushioned his brother – with which he died of cancer about 2016 – , however advised the Baldwin to “take some time with zero rush to speak scam a press.”

“It’s really hard what you’re going through, you have to watch over yourself himself, “said the Baldwin referring to.

The professional about 63 years broke a silence this Saturday telling the journalists that he was advised by the authorities to comment a case for being an ongoing investigation. It was the episode of “one in the billion”, said Baldwin.

“I heard it, but zero is like, this has happened before,” Shannon Lee commented this Monday.

“I put it for Michael Massee, I put it because it is a horrible thing to cause a death on someone else very much. And I also feel sorry for Alec Baldwin,” he added.

In favor of increasing security measures on sets, Shannon Lee also promotes the substitution of real weapons for props and special effects.

“But I don’t think it’s a popular idea in the industry. Right now, which is that there have only been few accidents I hear. (…) But if two or three people have been killed, there needs to be respect for this, “he pointed out.