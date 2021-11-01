Yohan Amparo becomes the first winner of the Dominican Tone of voice

After several months of competition, The voice Dominicana already has its first winner. It is about the young Yohan Amparo, who beat his teammates in the great last. the other contestants.

The young artist made a scam Feeling great presentation about Nina Simone.

Apart from being the first winner of the contest about the country, Amparo takes 2 million over pesos a contract with Universal Songs and.

In a great last Yohan faced his colleagues Chrusman Saul, from the Nacho group; Ariel Assad, of the group Magn the Alex Surez of the Musiclogo group with.

The public the travs about minimags had a responsibility about choosing the winner, about the present that was totally live by Telesistema channel 11.

The merenguero Eddy Herrera was in charge of electronic entertainment one night.

There were many guests who accompanied the coaches Milly Quezada, Nacho, Juan Magan with Musiclogo as the deceased older horse Johnny Ventura, Miriam Cruz, Tag B, Yiyo Sarante, Richy Pea, Alcover, La Ross Mara, Jandy Ventura, perform Lerica, among others who always contributed concepts, suggestions with experiences for the Participants above all, who were always the main protagonists on The Tone of voice Dominicana.

The actuality began scam the blind auditions to choose the 14 participants on each team on the coaches. Then they faced off in battles to continue with the Knockouts to continue scam the live exhibits where the public took the place of the judges.

