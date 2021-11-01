Poor Bunny, Pablo Alborn and other artists are confirmed for the Latin Grammy

Poor Bunny, Pablo Alborn, Alejandro Fernndez, Man and Myke Towers will perform this month at the Latin Grammy ceremony, on 18 November.

The Latin Academy on a Recording also announced on Monday the Juanes, together with Rubn Albarrn with Meme del Genuine on Caf Tacvba disadvantage, as part of the nominees that will entertain a gala of 18 on November on this MGM Great Garden Arena over Las Vegas.

D. Tangana, who this year has five nominations scam, will offer a performance accompanied by Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernndez, Una Hngara, Natalia Lafourcade with Omar Apollo.

The mentioned musicians are add to a list of previously confirmed artists that include the Paula Arenas, a Banda Este Recodo on Cruz Lizrraga, Rubn Cutting blades, Caliber 50, La Arrolladora Banda Un Limn on Ren Camacho, Los 2 Carnales, Nella , Ozuna with Danna Paola.

In its 22 of an annual edition, the Latin Grammy will be hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera with Roselyn Sanchez with will be broadcast on I live on a Univision network starting around 8 lm from Miami (0100 GMT).

The Latin Grammy Premiere, a televised zero event on which the winners are announced on most of the categories, it will be done hours before with it can be seen on line.