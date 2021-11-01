natural-museum-announces-virtual-event-on-valle-nuevo-national-park

The National Museum of Natural History Professor Eugenio de Jess Marcano and his discussion and scientific exchange group Plagiodontia will present a series of conferences on the Valle Nuevo National Park, in memory of the botanist Brgido Peguero.

The event will be virtual, during November 2 and 3, and is titled Valle Nuevo National Park: a national symbol of life and hope.

For two days, from 9: 30 to 12: 00 noon and from 2: 00 – 5: 00 in the afternoon, there will be 16 presentations, highlighting the great socioeconomic value of this protected area, the richest in all the Antilles, its ecology, vegetation, fauna threats and.

The institutions to which the speakers are affiliated, specialists in their respective topics, are: Moscoso Puello Foundation, Santo Domingo Autonomous University, PROPAGAS Foundation, Rafael Ma. Moscoso National Botanical Garden, The Nature Conservancy and the hosts of the National Museum of Hi Natural history.

At the opening of Valle Nuevo National Park: a national symbol of life and hope will be remembered for the botanist Brgido Peguero, who recently passed away. The words of welcome, and consideration of the activity, will be given by the Minister of the Environment, Natural Resources, and Mr. Orlando Jorge Mera; the president of the Propagas Foundation, Rosa Margarita Bonetti de Santana; and the director of the National Museum of Natural History, Celeste Mir.

The transmission will be made live on the YouTube channel of the hosts: National Museum of Natural History RD.

Valle Nuevo National Park: a national symbol of life and hope will be on Tuesday 2 and Wednesday 3 November, from 9: 30 am – 12 m and from 2: 00 – 5: 00 pm live broadcast on YouTube channel: National Museum of Natural History RD.