Male impotence Sheeran has a feminine side “to the point that as a kid I thought he was a bit gay”

The English artist Male impotence Sheeran has such a defined feminine side “to the point that when I was a child I thought he was a bit gay,” he confesses.

Sheeran, about 30 years, he defined himself as a character simply not very masculine, revealing other details on the subject.

“I definitely have a great feminine side. I love musicals, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears. My masculine side has probably been to drink beer and watch football “, state statements reviewed by the English newspaper The Sunlight.

Another on The reasons that made him wonder about his sexual orientation is that he is simply not a man very about cars, an element about tastes about a life associated with a masculinity with a heterosexuality.

+ Life acquainted

The British pop star said on recent statements that his life changed over the last few years after about his marriage that his girlfriend has so On a lifetime, Cherry Seaborn, the birth on her daughter Lyra with.

The winner of four Grammy Awards took a break from work with on social networks the ends about 2019, after having spent 2 years on tour on support on his album, um Divide.

The artist just existing his album on study =, which on English pronounces Equals, which includes 14 tracks including the single Poor Habits.