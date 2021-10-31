What is Kratom? Does it affect the brain? Is Kratom addictive?

Kratom is a psychoactive drug derived from the plant Mitragyna speciosa that you can buy at head shops and gas stations. It’s been used as an herbal medicine for centuries, but it’s now gaining popularity in America as a legal high. However, Kratom has many side effects such as nausea, vomiting, seizures and hallucinations. Due to these dangers, we recommend avoiding the use of this drug.

Does Kratom affect brain?

Kratom does affect the brain. A study done by Naren Gunja of Johns Hopkins University Medical School found that out of the 11,000 regular kratom users he studied, “some had evidence of mild to moderate long-lasting brain impairment.” Kratom affects the opioid receptors in the brain which are responsible for mood regulation and pain relief. According to the NIDA, it also stimulates alpha-2 receptors which are associated with lethargy.

Major side effects of Kratom: In America, Kratom is gaining popularity as a legal high because it doesn’t show up on drug tests. However, the increase in use has lead to a series of side effects such as nausea, vomiting, seizures and hallucinations. Due to these dangers, we recommend avoiding the use of this drug to prevent any serious side effects from occuring.

Nausea and Vomiting: The NIDA reports that after ingesting Kratom, users experience “mild to moderate side effects” such as nausea and vomiting. With this drug being marketed as a legal high, many teenagers are unaware of the serious consequences that it can have on their health.

Seizures: The FDA has reported that seizures have been a side effect of Kratom use. In fact, there have been several cases where people had to be hospitalized because of this adverse reaction. They found that the patients who had experienced seizures also suffered from “mental impairment” and respiratory problems. As a result, it’s advised that the FDA has taken the necessary steps to ensure that this drug does not make its way into stores.

Hallucinations: According to addiction expert Stephen E. Lankenau, Kratom can also cause users to hallucinate. One case involved an individual who snorted the drug after which they heard “several imaginary people shouting at him.” He also saw trees waving their branches back and forth. The FDA has warned about the dangers of a drug that can cause such a series of side effects, but due to it being unregulated in some states, it is still widely available for purchase.

What are the long-term side effects of Kratom?

With this drug gaining such popularity in America, it’s important to take into consideration the long-term side effects that it can have on your health. The following are some possible consequences:

Weight Loss: The FDA reports that “if consumed daily for several months, [Kratom] may cause weight loss, anorexia, and hyperpigmentation of the face.”

Addiction: The NIDA reports that when Kratom is used in high doses over a long period of time, it can lead to addiction. This drug has been reported to have withdrawal symptoms which include muscle spasms, pain and sleeping problems.

Heart Disease: The FDA reports that Kratom affects the brain’s opioid receptors which can lead to a host of health problems such as irregular heartbeats, seizures and even death. According to an article published in the U.S National Library of Medicine, this drug has been linked to fever, decreased heart rate and increased blood pressure.