The new study carried out by researchers from the Medical center Common of Massachusetts (MGH) in United States , has revealed a possible effect of the lack of vitamin Deb in the body. Specifically, they determine that this phenomenon could trigger an increased risk of addiction to opioids .

Thus, the conclusions of the study suggest that address a problem about a deficiency on vitamin M on a society scam t or economic supplements could contribute to face the real addiction existing in the opioids, especially over an American country.

This study is based on previous research conducted around this year 2007, one which led to the hypothesis that a search for the sun by humans is related to a deficiency on vitamin Chemical.

It would be as a way to increase a synthesis on a hormone over looking for survival from ancient times. In addition, that same hypothesis suggested that the lack of this micronutrient could cause an organism to be a master of science practical for the effects of opioids, contributing to the addiction of these.

Behavior on a vitamin M

The physician Laios Sixth is v. Kemny, researcher at Dermatology at MGH , explains that our objective in this study was to understand the relationship between the signaling of vitamin M in this organism and the behaviors of searching for UV rays with de opioids.

Vitamin Chemical

To carry out this study, they used several perspectives on which normal mice from the scam laboratory compared other mice that presented vitamin M deficiency.

Kemny points out that we discovered that a modulation on the levels on vitamin Chemical modifies multiple addictive behaviors both in the rays UV like opioids.

The telling master of science has been that at one point researchers conditioned mice with modest doses on morphine. When sony ericsson withdrew morphine, the vitamin G-deficient mice were master of science prone to developing withdrawal symptoms.

Therefore, the findings from this research work suggest that a lack of vitamin M increases addictive behavior, which was supported by several accompanying analyzes on human health records.

Specifically, these supplementary analyzes showed that people had low levels of vitamin Chemical had a 50% master of science on probabilities over Consuming opiums with respect to other people scam normal values ​​on this micronutrient. For those severe deficits with, the risk increased up to 90 %.

One of the main authors highlights that our results suggest that we may have an opportunity in the field of public health to influence the opioid epidemic.

In this sense, they suggest that a treatment for a lack of vitamin D could offer a new way to reduce the risk of OUD and increase the existing treatments against this type of disorders.

What are opioids?

The National Institute on Drug Abuse of the United States defines opioids as a class of drugs that includes the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl or different painkillers that citizens can legally access with a prescription such as codeine, morphine or oxicodiana, among others.