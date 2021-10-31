queen-elizabeth-ii-is-“in-great-shape,”-says-boris-johnson

Queen Elizabeth II is in “very good shape”, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured this Saturday, after the doctors of the 95 -year-old monarch recommended her rest for at least two more weeks.

“I spoke to His Majesty and he is in very good shape,” Johnson told Channel 4 in Rome, where he is participating in a summit of leaders of the G 20, the 20 main economies of the planet.

After the first weeks of October with a tight schedule, Elizabeth II, the longest-lived sovereign still on the throne, passed One night in a hospital ten days ago.

Still, Buckingham Palace said Friday, continue to perform “light tasks”, such as videoconference hearings.

On the recommendation of doctors, however, he canceled two trips: one to Northern Ireland and the other to Glasgow to participate, next week, in the UN climate summit.

The queen “regrets” having to give up participating in the festival memory, the 13 of November, which pays tribute to the British soldiers of the Commonwealth and, indicated the Palace.

But it “maintains the firm intention” to witness The event that marks the Sunday of Remembrance, a day later, around the Cenotaph in London, specified the institution. She did during her brief hospital stay.

The doctors ordered her to rest on 20 October, the day after a reception at Windsor Castle, where she was seen chatting with The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, with the American businessman Bill Gates and.

During the last days, he participated in some events by videoconference from Windsor Castle, near London, such as the delivery of the Poetry gold medal to English poet David Constantine, in which she is seen smiling in a short video, on Thursday.