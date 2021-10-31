Jennnifer Lpez all open the doors to her, except for the house where she grew up in the Bronx

Jennifer Lpez opens all the doors she wants, except the house where she grew up in the Bronx, New York. The current owner of the house told the Univisin television program “Despierta Amrica” ​​that he did not let her in when she went.

“The owner of the house, who did not want to go out on camera, He told us that Jennifer on her last visit asked to enter, but they refused, “ recounted the Puerto Rican presenter Jackie Guerrido in” Despierta Amrica “.

He also revealed that the “Diva of the Bronx” offered to buy the house, but apparently the price of a million dollars that they asked the singer did not seem fair.

In addition to the house, “Despierta Amrica” ​​showed the pizza shop, located two blocks from her first house, where the Puerto Rican artist used to go.

Guerrido also attended with the cameras to the living room where JLo and her mother, Guadalupe, fixed their hair, as well as the Catholic school where she studied high school before being famous today.

Jennifer Lopez, of 52 years, became over the years the diva Latina par excellence not only because she is an icon of music, cinema or fashion, but because she has broken all kinds of barriers and is a fierce defender of her roots and women’s rights .

Born on 24 July 1969 within a family of Puerto Rican origin in the humble New York Bronx, since she was little she always dreamed of becoming an artist and at the age of five she began taking classes dance and singing.

Today she is one of the most influential Latin stars in the world, and one of the highest paid.

The current partner of actor Ben Afflekc began with small roles in theatrical productions, television series, working in choirs or as a dancer of the group that performed with New Kids on the Block, without doing anything portend that she will become the versatile artist that she is.

An opportunity came to him and he knew how to take advantage of it with the pelc ula “Selena” (1997). She became the first Latin actress to earn a million dollars in, in addition to being nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

In no time, this beauty with brown eyes, dark complexion and charming smile conquered the American public and made it the “America’s Sweetheart” of romantic comedy.

Movies like “The Wedding Planner” (2001) who starred alongside Matthew McConaughey or “Shall we dance?” (2002), where he showed that the Latin rhythm runs through his veins after captivating the eternal Hollywood gal Richard Gere with his hip movements and unconditional sweetness. .

+ Also in music

In spite of everything, the performance was not enough for Lopez, he wanted to be an artist, with capital letters: he made the leap to music with success.

With a style very from the beginning of the 2000, low pants and tops that exposed her waist with some sports shoes and, the artist danced and sang pop songs that quickly became number one in the music charts around the world.

But if there is a song that has marked a before and after in her career was “Jenny from the Block” (2002), from here on this young woman from the Bronx stopped being known to the public as Jennifer Lopez to become “Jenny from the Block” or also “JLO”.

In addition, also in has made history in this field: being the first woman to reach 500 million views in the history of YouTube with the song “On The Floor” with Pitbull.

Always proud of her body that is so glorified in the media and among her followers and even detractors, the singer showed, when she had 24 years and shamelessly, in the video clip “Booty” that large buttocks are in fashion to the rhythm of a very sensual, a whole ode to this part of her body.

Now becoming a versatile artist, she made the leap to fashion, I think her own brand sports pieces that characterize it so much with, in addition to cosmetics and fragrances. This year she received the Fashion Icon award at the Fashion Awards, an award that officially recognizes her as a fashion icon.

The #MeToo movement raised her voice by confessing that she had been sexually harassed by a director of cinema in his first years of career and positioning himself in defense of women who have suffered abuse.

In 2015 the Organization The United Nations appointed Jennifer Lopez as the first female Spokesperson and Advocate for girls and women, where her goal is to fight against gender-based violence and help pregnant and young mothers with financial needs, among others.

Defender of her Latin roots

Frrea, a defender of her Latin roots, has always carried her origins as a banner and has demonstrated it on numerous occasions through her songs or with the social projects in which she is involved. He has also positioned himself against Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

His love life has not been as stable as his artistic side. Her meditative relationship with actor Ben Affleck broke down days before their wedding. In the middle of this year, in a surprising way, they resumed the relationship after the diva broke up with former player Alex Rodriguez.

Before, she came to go through the altar with singer Marc Anthony in 2004, father of his twin children Max and Emme, a marriage that lasted seven years.

The choreographer Casper Smart replaced him in his heart until 2016, although he has found love again with the attractive former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, also known for his romances actresses Cameron Daz and Kate Hudson. with.

After three failed marriages, as well as the abrupt love affair with Alex Rodriguez in this 2021, perhaps now with Ben Affleck good luck be with her to the fourth be the charm and, finally getting her idyllic happy ending.