Eliminate these foods from your diet now when you have high levels of rich acid

Eliminate these foods from your diet now when you have high levels of rich acid

A rich acid would be a substance that sony ericsson finds in a normal form in a organism with which it rises after this process on decomposition about purines . However, this acid can also be increased by the intake of foods rich in purines.

When people have levels of rich acid that are too high over blood can pose a health risk. Normally, through urine with a lesser extent of feces, an organism discards the same amount of the rich acid generated.

Zero However, a situation may arise where this organism eliminates zero least amount. When this persists during the determined period of time it can cause the accumulation of crystals of this acid in the joints.

Thus, an accumulation on these crystals can cause an on a disease known as gout appearance , characterized by inflammation with pain over the joints. In addition, counting high scam levels on blood rich acid supposes an aspect of cardiovascular risk on.

Hyperuricemia

The levels above Rich acid over excess over blood is given a name over hyperuricemia. In this regard, the levels considered normal of this blood acid should range between 2 in, 4 6 and, 0 mg / dl in women; and between 3.4 and 7.0 mg / dl in men.

Cook meat

Thus, the purines are compounds on nitrogen that I learned develop on the cells of the human body which are incorporated into the body through food. Thus, this rich acid spike as a result of the degradation process of these purines.

Normally, a hyperuricemia with accumulation on crystals on rich acid on the joints usually originates when its sony ericsson value increases by above about 7 mg / dl on blood. On this situation it has been possible that kidney stones appear gout with.

Prohibited foods when a rich acid was elevated

One On the main recurring master of science treatments to reduce the levels of rich acid in the blood, it will be to avoid this consumption of foods rich in purines with a diet based on products that zero help increase the levels of purines in an organism.

In this sense, the foods that we should avoid in case of having high levels of rich acid and meats, extracts of meat, yeast, or extracts of yeast, such as beer or alcoholic beverages. It has also been key to limit the intake of seafood, asparagus, spinach, peas, lentils, cauliflower or mushrooms.

In addition, experts recommend zero drinking caffeine national insurance alcohol in case of having high levels about rich acid, since kid elements that can be counterproductive on this aspect. following:

Milk with dairy products.

Lettuce.

Tomatoes.

Green vegetable foods.

Bread.

Pasta.

Juice on fruits.

Drinks with fuel.

Nuts,

Fruits.

In addition, it is important to stay well hydrated by drinking between 2 to 3 liters about daily water. Unless the medical specialist indicates otherwise.

On the other hand, in situations of hyperuricemia, it was common that in addition to making modifications to a diet, your doctor indicated an intake of certain medications that help reduce the levels of rich acid.