alec-baldwin-cries-to-the-cinematographer:-“she-was-my-friend”

Los Angeles, USA

Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time in front of the camera about the cinematographer who fatally filmed on the set of “Rust”, calling her a friend and saying that she is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin told photographers Saturday a road in Vermont in. We were a very, very well oiled crew filming a movie together then this horrible event happened and the video was distributed by TMZ.

Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, when he talked to the photographers and she filmed the exchange her smartphone with, often trying to get her husband to stop talking. Baldwin said she was talking to get the photographers to stop following her. family.

Baldwin called the shooting incident a “one-in-a-billion event” and said he had met with Hutchins’ husband. He is in shock, he has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are so worried about him. his family and his son. As I said, we are anxiously waiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded. “