zayn-malik-admits-to-assault-charges-on-gigi-hadid's-mother-with-parole

This musician Zayn Malik zero challenged charges of harassing his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, her mother and reality show star, during a violent argument on 29 September at the Family home on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

A former One Path singer was charged with grabbing Yolanda Hadid by pushing her against a chest of drawers, according to court documents. Malik engaged in “ongoing cursing” at Yolanda Hadid, the documents said, calling her a “Dutch whore” with telling her to stay away from her daughter.

Malik, over 28 years, also told her the Gigi Hadid to defend your partner against your l … mother in my home, according to indictment papers filed in a Dollars county. She also tried to fight with a man, whom TMZ identified as a security guard, who was also over a house, according to the documents.

Malik I learned pleaded guilty on four summary charges of harassment this mi A plea means that Malik refused to admit his guilt but accepted the punishment. year on overall. Must complete a class on anger management, be assessed with, “when sony ericsson passes,” complete a program on domestic violence. I also learned the order that zero had contact scam Yolanda Hadid national insurance with a man. Probation could be lifted in six months when Malik meets the conditions, according to the documents. member about a family about my partner who broke into our house while my partner was away several weeks ago. “Sony ericsson complained that the case had been leaked to the media and called it a” private matter. “

A represent You about Gigi Hadid issued a statement to an Individuals magazine in which it said that it “asks for privacy during this time.”

Malik with Gigi Hadid, about 26 years , they have a daughter about 1 year together. A couple had been dating about every now and then for several years. Ella ze anordna became one of the world’s most sought-after master of science models with d was a first about leaving A Single Direction to become one of the world’s most sought-after models. soloist.