Will Smith reveals he came to consider suicide

The real storm of life is often within one. Will Smith, for example, has lived like millions of people: an internal volcano of situations whereby, according to his confession, he even considered suicide as an option.

During the filming of the documentary “The Best Shape Of My Life “, the 53 year old actor revealed:” When I started this documentary, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically. But mentally, I was in another place. And I ended up discovering hidden things about myself “many.

It is not clear at what stage he considered taking his own life or how or why. “That was the only time in my life that I considered suicide.”

Perhaps in the documentary I will answer the questions when it is broadcast next November 8 on YouTube, where the interpreter will be seen download 22 pounds (10 kilos) in 20 days.

In the documentary, the American actor talks about the whole process he has followed to lose weight during his worst stage at the body level.

In the advance of the audiovisual, the interpreter highlights the importance mental health, beyond physical, because he considers that something must also be trained.

