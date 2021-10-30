Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that’s important for nerve function and the production of DNA. It also helps make red blood cells, protects against pernicious anemia, and boosts immunity. But because it doesn’t come from plants or animals, you have to get it from food sources like meat or dairy products, eggs with their yolk, or fortified cereals.

In fact, most people who don’t eat animal products are deficient in B12 – which can cause serious health problems if left untreated! That’s why this article will help you avoid these symptoms by giving you a list of foods high in B12 so that your diet contains enough of this nutrient.

What does lack of Vitamin B12 or Vitamin B12 deficiency cause?

Pernicious anemia, which is also known as pernicious anemia or Biermer’s disease, is a type of anemia that develops when the body lacks enough vitamin B12. It can cause weakness, pale skin, fatigue, and irreversible nerve damage.

The body also needs vitamin B12 to help form and maintain healthy red blood cells. This is why anemia can cause fainting, shortness of breath, or heart palpitations. People with pernicious anemia may also have swollen tongue, weight loss, and a pale complexion. The condition can sometimes affect balance and coordination, as well. If your child experiences any of these symptoms, it’s a good idea to bring them to the pediatrician for testing.

In severe cases, people with pernicious anemia can develop memory loss or psychosis due to vitamin B12 deficiency. Fortunately, this condition is usually treatable – but you should see a doctor if you have any of the symptoms mentioned above.

People who don’t get enough vitamin B12 in their diet may also experience a variety of neurological problems. It’s believed that this vitamin plays an important role in brain function and mood, so a deficiency could contribute to conditions like depression, fatigue, memory loss, and weakness. In fact, some researchers believe a lack of B12 may even lead to cognitive decline.

There are some cases, however, where neurological issues are the only symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency. This is especially true for older adults who often develop memory problems due to age. For this reason, it’s important not to diagnose yourself with low levels of this nutrient – get tested by a doctor instead.

Prolonged vitamin B12 deficiency can also lead to tingling and numbness in the hands or feet, as well as weakness in the limbs. This condition is called peripheral neuropathy, and it’s treatable as long as you get tested for B12 deficiency right away.

In addition to these symptoms, vitamin B12 deficiency may also contribute to heart disease and elevated cholesterol levels.

What foods are high in Vitamin B12?

Animal products like meat, fish, poultry, eggs with the yolk, and dairy products naturally contain vitamin B12. In fact, most animal products pack a significant amount of this nutrient – beef liver is an exception!

Fish is the best source of vitamin B12, followed by shellfish. Then comes eggs, poultry, and meat. If you’re a vegan or vegetarian, fortified cereals are your best bet for getting enough vitamin B12 (see below).

Other sources of this nutrient include nutritional yeast – which can be added to salads or pasta – and tempeh, a meat substitute made from fermented soybeans.