health-side-effects-of-excess-bicarbonate

Excess intake of sodium bicarbonate can cause numerous problems for health , although consumed in a moderate dose should not of being harmful. In fact, this can provide relief for those who suffer from stomach problems . However, we must be careful not to go over the correct doses.

In the event that a person has taken high doses of bicarbonate in a short term, this can produce an accumulation of gas reaction, which could cause the stomach walls to rupture.

In addition, the possible prolonged and excessive use of sodium bicarbonate increases the risk of chloride and potassium deficiency, increased sodium levels, worsening kidney disease and metabolic abnormalities.

In fact, it has also been found that excess bicarbonate can lead to arrhythmias in some people. However, this is not entirely clear on the degree of involvement of the cardiovascular system in healthy people without comorbidities. In this regard, what can we consider as an excess of bicarbonate?

Excess bicarbonate

In adults and adolescents the dose Recommended is a tablespoon of bicarbonate at a time, that is, two grams dissolved in a glass of water. It is possible to repeat it after two hours if the symptoms persist, between 1 and 4 times a day, depending on what is prescribed, but we must avoid reaching the limit of 6 grams per day.

This always depends on age, because for those over 60 years the dose is lower. In the case of children under 12 years the use of bicarbonate is not recommended.

Main contraindications of taking bicarbonate

In this sense, sodium bicarbonate is contraindicated in the following cases:

People allergic or hypersensitive to the active principle.

Patients with metabolic or respiratory alkalosis.

Those who suffer from hypocalcemia and hypochlorhydria.

People with a tendency to edema formation.

Patients with appendicitis or intestinal obstruction.

Those with kidney or liver failure.

Those who should eat a low sodium diet.

Pregnant.

Side effects of excess sodium bicarbonate

In the case of consuming bicarbonate with water, it is possible that we experience an excess of sodium bicarbonate in our body. This can produce various side effects, as the body tries to correct the salt imbalance that this excess produces.

The most common side effects of excess sodium bicarbonate are the following:

Nausea and vomiting.

Diarrhea or constipation.

Flatulence.

Abdominal cramps and pain.

Muscular weakness.

Dehydration.

Seizures.

Difficulty breathing.

Renal failure, when consumption is prolonged.