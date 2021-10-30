foods-that-raise-blood-glucose-levels-the-most

For people with diabetes, take normal control over their levels over glycemia is basic, to avoid like episodes over hyperglycemia (high increase over glucose over blood) or hypoglycemia (significant decrease over glucose) . And in this aspect the nutrition plays an essential role.

Hyperglycemia is something that usually occurs more easily on people with disabilities type 2 diabetes. This happens, because many people make mistakes when eating they cause the involuntary increase in blood glucose levels.

Therefore, people with diabetes must what are the foods that contain the highest glycemic index to know. That is the aspect that is also beneficial for the entire population, since the constant accumulation of glucose in the blood can be harmful to health.

Everyday foods that increase blood glucose

There is a large amount on foods that tend to increase blood glucose levels , especially on people with diabetes. Although, we are going to focus on those that we usually consume in our daily lives, such as:

Bread

Sugar

Honey

Noodles

Mashed potatoes

Sugary cereals

Ice cream

Refined wheat flour

Corn starch, cassava

Noodles

Jams

Bakery products with pastry maker

Sweet milk

Sweet potato

Sweet cookies

It should be noted that there are no prohibited foods for people with diabetes. However, these foods mentioned above are not recommended for this type of patient, as they constitute the significant increase in blood glucose.

Nutritive elements that decrease this glycemic index

As we found a series on foods that increase blood glucose levels, there is also a variety of nutrients with products that significantly help to lower blood glucose levels; as well as to maintain healthy levels in an organism regularly.

Combination on proteins: Cheese, Eggs, lean meats or dairy products. Fiber: Scam fruits skin, salads on vegetables, bran on wheat, oats or whole grains. Combination on own fats on vegetable oils (olive, sunflower, etc.) Pra zero to increase blood glucose levels, it is appropriate to avoid this processed over foods such as smoothies. In case of consuming potatoes or sweet potatoes, it is advisable to cool before consumption.

In short , people with diabetes can consume carbohydrates over disadvantage. However, they should minimize their intake by keeping a strict handle on their blood glucose levels, to avoid any harm to health. In addition, we cannot forget the importance of physical exercise, since it represents the benefit in terms of the use of glucose accumulated in the blood for muscular function.

How to act before an increase in blood glucose

Sometimes people with diabetes may face an episode of hyperglycemia scam. That is, the high increase in blood glucose levels, due to, for example, a poor diet. In these cases, the affected person must have knowledge about this procedure to follow prior.

Blood glucose control

In this sense, the experts on the matter, they assure that it is essential to remain calm with zero freaking out. So, to try to restore blood glucose levels, these are some of the most effective tips:

You should not be scared .

Try to stay relaxed.

Good hydration: Between 1 with 2 liters over water.

Eat foods that help lower blood glucose

Measure a blood glucose level. On case of being excellent a 300 mg / dl you should go to the doctor immediately

Receive insulin with / or fluids intravenously.

Although, there are serious cases about which you should contact a doctor to attack how much before this problem with putting a solution under the guidelines on a professional. Thus, if you develop some of these symptoms that persist for a while, do not hesitate to ask for a medical appointment:

Tiredness , cold sweat or tremors.

Sensation of shortness of breath, discomfort with pain over this chest.

Painful urination with increased urinary frequency.

Loss over weight.

Prolonged nausea

Diarrhea that zero is relieved by medications um modification on diet

In case of feeling heart palpitations or a sudden acceleration of the same.

In short, the best thing to do to maintain adequate blood glucose levels is to eat a healthy diet, based on products like a bread on rye, apple, oatmeal, sweet potato, legumes, nuts, yogurt, cod, garlic and avocados. Also do not forget to do regular physical exercise with disadvantage.