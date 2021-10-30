dwayne-johnson-meets-“jumanji”-director-in-amazon-comedy

Los Angeles, USA

Dwayne Johnson will meet with Jake Kasdan, the director of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017) and “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019), in a Christmas-themed comedy on Amazon.

The Hollywood Reporter magazine noted this Friday that this film, under the working title “Red One”, will be shot in 2022 with the intention of being released in 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Johnson could play Santa Claus in this new film, although this is not confirmed yet.

Hiram Garcia, one of Johnson’s regular partner producers in his projects and, created the story behind this film about Christmas and who is now in charge of shaping the script Chris Morgan.

In Morgan’s career, the script for “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” stands out, the first “spin-off” (derivative film) of “Fast & Furious” and which featured Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as protagonists. This film for Amazon will serve as a reunion for Johnson and Kasdan after the enormous success they obtained with the relaunch of “Jumanji” (1995).

More than 20 years after that adventure title that Robin Williams led, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” triumphed on the big screen by raising 962 million dollars from a budget of 90 million.

Johnson was accompanied in the cast of this film by Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

With the same cast, the sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level” also won theaters with a revenue of 800 million dollars from a budget of 125 millions.

Johnson is one of the highest grossing actors in Hollywood in recent years.

This year I presented “Jungle Cruise” with Emily Blunt and it still has a big premiere before the end 2021: the Netflix movie “Red Notice” with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

For July 2022 another highly anticipated project has been booked: the movie “Black Adam” with which to enter the world of DC Comics and Warner Bros. superheroes.