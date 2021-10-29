“with-a-certain-sense”:-a-program-with-culture-as-raw-material,-by-estacin-97.7-fm

The cast that makes up the radio program With a certain sense is a group interested in helping the media to assume their role of educating.

With the artistic entrepreneur and event producer Nstor Expensive at the head, this project, which will see the light from next Monday through Station 97. 7, from 8: 00 to 10: 00 of the night, arrive with the firm intention that a positive change takes place in the audience.

We are going to have that flag, to look for solutions that support Dominican cultural development, explains Caro. With him there are three professionals who are in the same vein: the communicators Ivonne Beras and Carlos Almnzar, and the producer Johanna Santana.

Interviews by journalists from LISTN DIARIO, said that today in The media feel, both traditional and digital, there is more than freedom, there is a debauchery that allows vulgarity.

A detail that has allowed education and respect for others to be lost in a part of Dominican society.

That is why, in a sense, they will defend the social commitment that the media have, serving, not only to entertain and inform, but also to provide a good dose of education.

I have realized that there is a lot of lack of education in terms of the media, there is a lack of people who guide in a pleasant fun way and, adds Beras, who remembers that his uncle , Freddy Beras Goico, always put elements in his work facing the public that formed intellectual currently, but with an entertaining and humorous envelope.

Another aspect that has to do with the training of citizens, and that this group shares, is that they understand that respect for others has been losing ground in personal relationships.

Through this program they will look for a way to transmit those values, without having to suggest that censorship be applied. The general rules of coexistence should not exceed the limit, considers Caro, who defends good taste in music.

In that sense, he recalled that the initiative of this program came to him a long time ago, Since when his father, the journalist and writer Pedro Caro, produced the program Panorama de Amrica.

He provided good music, high-level information, hence he had this debt, explains the artistic entrepreneur, speaking of the one who led his parent space.

That is why he intends to place in this new project World Music, jazz, songwriting, and that from time to time, they will have a special program with the sounds from a certain country or region of the world.

This in a magazine of varieties divided into different parts, in which professionals from different areas will take part, from the four separate drivers. Good music, segments, the art of sharing the good life, what fills your spirit, Caro intervenes, to explain that the content seeks to be positive for listeners who seek the pleasant side of life.

That is why in sections such as Market Target, for example, they immerse themselves in the world of marketing but talk about experiences, not so much about the conceptual. Or in Total Well-being, talk about health, but from the point of view of prevention, and that in the news aspect it is not carried away from the anguishing side of the information. the program night by night, they will have a special guest, who can be a cultural manager, a politician or a successful businessman with whom they will talk about human, non-professional aspects, not what they do, but what they are.