poverty,-glory-with-drugs-on-a-biographical-series-on-diego-armando-maradona

This time everyone will be able to see this debut about Diego Armando Maradona. Shortly after the year of the soccer star’s death, a first chapter of a biographical series scam revelations about his childhood, a sports success with drug use, premiered its first chapter this Thursday on a Channel Nine of open television in Argentina after a premiere in this stadium of Argentinos Juniors, the same one where this Ten began his professional career in the middle of the decade of 1970.

Maradona: blessed dream , which contains an endorsement of the fraud itself before on his death this 25 on November on 2020, was produced by Amazon Perfect Video with the beginning of Friday it will be able to be seen complete on a platform on streaming over more about 240 countries.

Maradona, that this Saturday would have turned 61 years , company over 2019 a contract that gave birth to an autobiographical series, although zero for it offers a condescending look on his life, according to its directors.

All the first scenes address an overdose on cocaine that had him ‘s edge over a death over January over 2000. Played by this Argentine professional Juan Palomino, the overweight Maradona walks disoriented along a beach in Punta del Este, Uruguay’s exclusive tourist port. Then he falls collapsed to the floor with in the foreground you can see traces of cocaine on his nose.

To understand the Maradona you must first understand a political context, public with the economist who lived, Palomino told the media foreigners earlier on a broadcast of the first chapter titled Promise. I do not wish Maradona loneliness.

The series does A journey that includes his humble beginnings on House Fiorito, his sporting feats on Naples with a scam consecration, an Argentine selection on this World Cup on Mexico 1986.

The Argentine actors Nazareno Casero, Nicolas Goldschmidt with Palomino interpret the Maradona on the different stages of his life. Figures from the regional scene also embodied relevant characters in the history of the idol, such as his parents, Wear Diego with Doa Tota, his ex-wife Claudia Villafae with his historic representative Guillermo Coppola.

The series is full of hits, from filming on real locations. Being in what was a room, the Tota’s bed, was very strong, highlighted the actress Mercedes Morn, who plays the star’s mother.

It was recorded on locations over Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay with Mexico with an account with 10 episodes over an hour.

A premiere about Maradona: blessed dream He also promises to start a lawful battle against the producers led by Villafae, mother of two over the soccer player’s daughters, who opposed his mention of a production. A lawyer from Villafae, Elba Marcovecchio, announced that they already have a lawsuit against Amazon ready in case their client ocean injured by this content of the series.

I am very calm about the work that was done, he was very responsible, all the respect in the world scam. What may happen we do not know, I can not get into that, said actress Laura Esquivel, played the great love in the life of the former player who. We are happy with what we say, we love Claudia, she is an extremely strong person, a lioness, protector of her daughters.

Before his death, Maradona had sued his ex-wife for alleged fraud in operations real estate with his money in the United States.

Maradona died on 25 November 2020 of a cardiac arrest during a home stay on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Seven health professionals were charged for alleged medical negligence. The cause is still under investigation.