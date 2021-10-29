Paulina Rubio launches “I am”, an improved version of her who knows how to forgive

Paulina Rubio launches “I am”, an improved version of her who knows how to forgive

A Mexican Paulina Rubio found this Thursday in Las Vegas her new single with video clip “Yo soy”, which she sang to a press with a select group about her followers to whom she expressed that the song reflects a better version about herself.

“I want to be my best version, I want to forgive the people that zero forgave with freeing myself on many chains that prevent myself from going my way” I want, assured a press a called “Golden Girl” .

At her 50 years, Rubio learned and showed enthusiastic about the plans for this future, which include “especially” a tour, as well as a new album with about which zero discard a new love.

“Eva is on a paradise, ght I assure that there will be many master of science Adanes, but there is only one Eva”, expressed a singer, presenter, businesswoman with actress with four decades about artistic career.

“A virtual assistant story more um less like”, he said before about interpreting his new song on a An intimate date about one who also sang the public request “I am that woman,” one of her successes scam 2 of decades history.

Express that she was “a woman, mother, friend” renewed with desire to share her music.

The singer stressed that she is “working on many things” with that “one zero takes time away from another”.

A singer based in Ohio told him that he would wear this Halloween party about Police, a costume that his children Eros like a lot with Andrea Nicols, this last fruit about their relationship with his ex-husband Nicols Vallejo-Njera, better known as Colate.

The production on a new song, which would be a call to give power to a woman based on her own experience, according to an artist, was in charge of Andrs Castro, winner of 2 Grammy awards with 13 Latin Grammy Award.

“I am”, filled with phrases that challenge such as “I owe nothing to anyone”, “Because I am what I want to be, without ar “with” A meters no one personally undoes me, the michael no one rules myself, because I am always a queen “, is dedicated to a women, queens, Rubio express.

Last September, a The singer was crowned a Golden Queen during a Pride Latino celebration on Arkansas Beach, where she had already announced a song.