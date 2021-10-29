netflix-renews-“lite”-for-another-season-master-of-science

Netflix continues to bet on a Spanish production with, in addition to the projects already underway, it has announced six new titles that it already has on development that cover various genres with formats. In addition, the loading service has revealed the renewals of 2 veteran collections, ‘lite’, which will have its sixth season, ‘Valeria’ and, whose third batch of episodes will be the last.

The platform on Video on demand to premiere films, documentaries, collection with reality shows produced on Spain on face the 2022. Regarding the collections, Netflix will launch ‘El silencio’, a thriller created by Aitor Gabilondo (‘Patria’) with another provisionally titled ‘Smiley’, a comedy based on the homonymous play created by Guillem Clua (‘A swallow’).

Regarding movies, the loading service announces a feature film directed with written by Patxi Amezcua (‘Seventh’) with which Isak Frriz electronic Iria del Ro will star. Provisionally titled ‘Infiesto’, filming began this 28 in the city of Gijn.

CONTINUES THE EXPANSION OF ‘LITE’

‘lite’ will have a new season. A series created by Carlos Montero with Jaime Vaca Tell that includes a sixth batch of episodes. In addition, continue that it has the expansion of its universe that includes the renewal for a second season of the spin-off ‘lite: Short Stories’, which will be set at Christmas for its next batch.

Also Netflix has revealed the cast that will have a series on ‘Hasta el cielo’, the thriller directed by Daniel Calparsoro that was one about the cinematographic successes of last year. It will be a continuation of the authentic tape by 2020 and Calparsoro will return to take the director’s freight, while Jorge Guerricaechevarra will repeat as scriptwriter.

Regarding the actors, a series on ‘Hasta el cielo’ with Luis Tosar, Asia Ortega, lvaro Rico, Asia Ortega Leiva Alana Porra, Patricia Vico, Ayax Pedrosa, Dollar Selmouni, Richard Holmes Carmen Snchez with.

‘INFIESTO’ AND ‘NOWHERE’, THEIR CINEMA BETS

This film starts on the first day of the alarm state, where two inspectors They are called to a small mining town in the Asturian mountains where a young woman has appeared who had been left for dead for months. As the world crumbles and personal tragedies strike everywhere, detectives quickly realize that the virus may not be the only dark force at work.

The other film Netflix is ​​preparing is directed Albert Pint (‘Killing God’, ‘Malasaa 32’). Provisionally titled ‘Nowhere’, this dystopa is starring Anna Castillo and produced by Miguel Ruz.

The film takes place in the near future and is about Nada, a young pregnant woman who escapes from a country in war hidden in a container aboard a freighter. Halfway through, a violent storm throws the container into the sea. Trapped in the metal coffin, Nada gives birth to her daughter. Now, weakened by childbirth, adrift, without food or water, she must fight to survive and save the girl.

DOCUSERIES AND MS REALITIES

On the other hand, the platform premieres this November 5 the documentary series ‘Where is Marta?’, Directed by Paula Cons (‘The island of lies’) and that explores one of the most paradigmatic and unusual criminal cases of the Spanish black chronicle, the disappearance of Marta del Castillo, analyzed 12 years later.

Netflix also continues with its intentions to produce reality shows in Spain. One of its novelties will be ‘Who likes my follower?’, A dating show that will be presented by Lujn Argelles and that will have the special participation of Jedet, Aroyitt and Jonan Wiergo.

In addition to these six new productions, a platform also ‘unveiled information with about their titles that are good on production update. For example, the confirmation that ‘Valeria’ will have a third season and that it will be the last that I have the television adaptation of the novels by Elsabet Benavent and starring Diana Gmez, Silma Lpez, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott and Maxi Iglesias.

ADAPTING THE BEST-SELLER BY JAVIER CASTILLO

The platform has also revealed the cast that the adaptation of ‘The Snow Girl’ will have, the best-seller about Javier Castillo, which its setting completely changed to see. The fiction will be set in Malaga during the celebration of the Three Wise Men parade and not in New York during Thanksgiving Day. Milena Smit (‘Parallel Mothers’) to play the main character, a journalist who investigates the mysterious disappearance of a girl.

In January 2022, Netflix premieres ‘Fair: the most obscure light’, directed by Jorge Dorado and Carles Torrens and written by Agustn Martnez and Carlos Montero. It will star Carla Campra, Ana Tomeno, Isak Frriz, Marta Nieto, ngela Cremonte, Patricia Lpez and Ernest Villegas, among others.

The video-on-demand service has also released the teaser trailer for ‘ Through my window ‘, a film based on the international literary phenomenon written by Ariana Godoy and directed by Maral Fors (‘ Eternal Love ‘). It will be released on the platform on February 4, 2022.

SPIN-OFF ESPAOL DE ‘A CIEGAS (BIRD BOX)’ WITH MARIO CASAS

Netflix has also shared the first images of ‘Amor de madre’, the comedy directed by Paco Caballero (‘Where two fit’) and starring Carmen Machi and Quim Gutirrez and to arrive at the platform in the spring of 2022. The cast is completed by Yolanda Ramos and Justina Bustos.

‘A ciegas (Bird Box)’, the supernatural post-apocalyptic thriller about Susanne Bbier in which Sandra Bullock starred with, will have a Spanish spin-off. An expansion in the form of a cinematic universe of the world phenomenon of 2018. A mysterious force has decimated the world’s population, pushing everyone who looks at it to kill themselves. Now, Sebastian and his daughter Anna must set out on their own path to survival through the deserted streets of Barcelona.

But, as other survivors forge fragile scams with seeking refuge alliances, a more sinister threat grows. than invisible beings. The filming of this ambitious production, directed by Lex and David Pastor, will begin in the coming weeks in Barcelona and will star Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Celia Freijeiro, lola Dueas with, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.