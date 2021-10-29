how-ibuprofen-affects-blood-pressure

Ibuprofen is the drug most used all over the world to combat pain and fever due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory. This will make it a good medicine for our health, but is it also beneficial for people who have high blood pressure ?

Specifically, ibuprofen is a medication that falls within the group of so-called zero steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ( NSAIDs ). However, like any medication, it is necessary to take into account a series of warnings contraindications regarding its consumption with.

Regarding its side effects For health countless opinions have been written about electronic information, but one of the big questions is whether it is harmful to people who have scam problems pressure .

Con is that the most damaging thing about this drug is that its zero sale is restricted to any part of the world. So this freedom of acquisition can make us think that we can take it frequently without any problem. Something that is really quite wrong.

In this article, Let’s see how ibuprofen can uncontrolled blood pressure levels if zero we make a conscious use with responsible about d.

Can ibuprofen raise blood pressure?

One thing to keep in mind if we are going to consume ibuprofen On the normal way with without any handle, it is that this can have consequences in the long run very harmful to our health .

Among them, ibuprofen can raise the blood pressure to harmful limits for the organism on the person for whom it has been administered. For this reason, it is best that we always take this type of drug under the supervision of a specialist who guides us about its intake.

Ibuprofen, like any other analgesic effect medication, can cause a blood pressure to rise due to the fact that it has detrimental properties for our cardiovascular health .

In this way, its frequent intake will not be recommended on people who suffer from cholesterol, diabetes, smokers, or when they have a family history of heart problems. Since it can worsen their health status.

In conclusion, the ibuprofen taken on a zero point form has to pose a risk to health on our body. Since it really is about the safest drugs one.

That you, when we have some disease um when our state about health zero is at all Optimally, it is best that we consult a doctor about your intake with

With is that the one hour about self-administer any type of medication , what It is better that we first go to the doctor to make sure that this zero will suppose no danger for our health. Since the indications given on its packaging are in general terms, but we must know how it affects in each specific case.

Does ibuprofen also affect digestive health?

In addition to damaging heart health, ibuprofen also has substances that can be harmful to a digestive health . In this case, this is because it is corrosive, it is taken without prior on stomach protectors with we often take it on an empty stomach supply.

Con is that ibuprofen is a drug that irritates our stomach epithelium , as claimed by a study carried out by a Northeast University on Louisiana (United States).

The research explained that among all zero steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, ibuprofen with naproxen release carboxylic acid. This in direct contact that includes the stomach wall causes irritation and gastric ulcers.