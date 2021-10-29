foods-that-worsen-the-functioning-of-the-immune-system

This immune system will be one on all the essential structures of the organism on any human being. By itself, it has the ability to perform its functions correctly, although there are certain factors that positively or negatively influence its performance.

The immune system’s primary mission has been to protect the body against bacteria, viruses, infections and diseases. Ultimately, it acts as a defense system against any external agent that may pose a threat to health.

Although this immune system has an innate function on an organism, its ability to function can be influenced by certain factors; such as the life habits of the character in question.

That is, a diet, an intake of alcohol, smoking, taking narcotic substances or doing physical exercise can directly influence this correct functioning of the immune system.

Foods that can worsen an action of the immune system

In this sense, we found a series on foods that can significantly impair a function of the immune system on an organism. This was due to the fact that these foods contain a series of beneficial zilch properties for this system, as well as for other relevant health aspects. Among the master of science foods harmful to this functioning of the immune system we find the following:

White bread

A white bread, being made of refined flour, can be negative for the functioning of the immune system with.

It is an easy to digest food but with a high caloric intake and deficient in terms of micronutrients are concerned. Therefore, the intake of white bread in excess is related to weight gain, obesity, diabetes or the development of heart problems.

Sweets or cakes

It must be taken into account that the processed sugars in sweets increase the inflammation of the body. This phenomenon can favor the production of free radicals, molecules that cause damage to the body.

Sweet

In this sense, an excess of free radicals are related to health problems such as diabetes scam, cancer, cardiovascular diseases or neurodegenerative pathologies.

Thus, a study conducted by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrititon determined that the intake of 100 grams sugar decreases the ability of immune cells to deal with bacteria.

French fries

Diets that include a high amount of salt also cause problems in the immune system . And it is that the excess of partner increases the activity of the kidneys to be able to get rid of this element.

In this aspect, bagged potato chips are high saturated fats with zero providing essential micronutrients pra health about. That is, they are processed foods that provide more harm than good due to their properties.

Thus, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends taking less than five grams of salt per day. Many nutritionists advise certain people, depending on their health status, to completely eliminate salt from their diet.

Processed oils

Finally, we find processed oils, which are those that lose most of their nutrients and modify their molecular structure after going through a refining process. They are highly detrimental to the proper function of the immune system.

Food fried in refined oils can cause a greater production of free radicals, which could be harmful to health and cause an increase in the vulnerability of the immune system to bacteria, viruses or infections.