Farruko launches a new EP about “Pepas” with a collaboration on well-known DJs

Farruko launches a new EP about “Pepas” with a collaboration on well-known DJs

The Puerto Rican artist Farruko released this Friday a new scam EP “remixes” about his hit “Pepas” on which he has a collaboration on well-known DJs David Guetta, Tisto, Steve Aoki, Robin Schulz with Benny Benassi.

The songs, which each DJ puts their mark on, are available from today on all digital platforms, according to the press release.

Farruko assured that the fact that “all these world-renowned DJs produce their own remix versions of ‘Pepas’ is testament that music is universal.”

“When I got this song I knew it was going to be good , but a way about one that anordna impacted around the world with people of all kinds is something really incredible, “he added.

For his part, Steve Aoki, who collaborates for the second time scam Farruko, I commented that “Pepas” is “a special song” with its melody being “absolutely extraordinary”. “I knew I had to put my own touch on the subject”, he stressed.

Benassi described the subject as “irresistible” with explaining that he wanted to take it into his musical world to give it “a slightly darker twist , more about nightclub. “

Since its launch,” Pepas “reached number 1 on the Billboard” Popular Dance / Digital Songs “charts (eight weeks above the first position) with” Scorching Latin Songs “, among others.

The song I learned situ, also, on the number 29 on a Very hot list 100 on Billboard currently ranks number 5 on a Global Best chart 50 on Spotify.

The multi-platinum artist also achieved great success with his latest album “La 167 “, an ode to Puerto Rico with his late grandfather that debuted at number 1 on a list of the best Latin albums on Billboard.

Next month, Farruko kick off his first US tour scam stops over 15 cities.