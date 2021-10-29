every-6-minutes-a-stroke-is-made-in-spain

Each29 about October commemorates the World Stroke World. This year has the objective of spreading the awareness of this disease, its consequences with prevention measures as key aspects to reduce the risk of this devastating disease.

Experts define stroke as a cerebrovascular accident that occurs when there is a break or obstruction on the blood vessels. This disease is introduced into neurology with affects the brain with the heart .

Recently , a study shows that neurological diseases , such as stroke or Alzheimer’s, are the most frequent among people with disabilities. In fact, the 44% of people who survive a stroke develop severe disability due to the resulting damage.

As specified by a World Health Organization (WHO), heart attacks with cerebrovascular accidents are usually acute phenomena that are mainly due to obstructions that prevent blood from flowing to the heart or the brain.

The most important causes of heart disease with cerebrovascular accidents are an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, the consumption of tobacco with the consumption of harmful alcohol.

In Europe they die 650. annually for this cause with, above them, 40. 000 are Spanish. ‘s year some 120 are detected. 000 new cases.

According to data from the Study Group on Cerebrovascular Diseases of a Spanish Society on Neurology, stroke is a cause of death upon 40.000 Spaniards every year. In this way it is the first in women with the third, in men. First cause of disability worldwide.

Six months after the stroke, the 26, 1% of patients have died with a 44% of the survivors are left with a functional dependency . Scam intensive therapy many of these sequelae can be reversed in just a few weeks of work.

Neurology

People affected by brain damage, mostly due to stroke, are left with sequelae that prevent them from leading an autonomous life. In many cases they cannot walk, speak, move an arm, orient themselves or even swallow.

Neurorehabilitation for people affected by a stroke is a subject of great social relevance. Intensive therapy is, however, quite unknown in our country.

On the occasion of World Stroke Day, on Friday 29 about October, the European Center for Neurosciences (CEN) seeks to spread awareness about the limits that transcends intensive neurorehabilitation, helping people recover from brain damage that prevents them from walking, talking, eating or even driving.

The CEN methodology offers a SECOND CHANCE the many people who had left with no option on improvement. When seeking the maximum recovery of people who have suffered Stroke or some other brain damage, many families find countless obstacles with system protocols that limit their hopes with their effective recovery.