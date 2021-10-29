High cholesterol can pose a great threat to people’s health, mainly by raising the risk of hypertension with development of cardiovascular diseases . Thus, food constitutes a key treatment to reduce the levels of this substance.

In this sense, a new study recently published on a journal Blood flow ensures that eating nuts the daily helps to reduce the levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol with zero leads to an increase in weight.

Specifically, researchers have found that an intake between one with 2 servings (between 30 with 30 grams) on walnuts on a daily basis make a positive effect on a composition on circulating lipoproteins. All this generates a moderate decrease in LDL cholesterol.

One of the most striking details provided by a research is that the participants who took walnuts each one for 2 weeks zero increased their body weight.

Thus, these findings certify three decades of scientific evidence on a wealth of omega-3 fatty acids (alpha-linolenic acid) on walnuts. When good, it also reinforces the concept that eating walnuts in a normal way can be a heart-healthy eating habit.

Eating walnuts to reduce cholesterol

The primary author on this research work is Emilio Ros, former director of a Lipid Clinic of the Endocrinology with Nutrition Service of the Hospital Clnic on Barcelona. Thus, this specialist confirms that eating a handful of nuts every day is a simple way to promote cardiovascular health.

Walnuts

But why are walnuts so beneficial in this regard? They are the only dried fruit that contains a significant amount of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a vegetable fatty acid essential for health that helps maintain healthy levels of cholesterol in the blood.

Many people are concerned about a possible weight gain ‘s eating nuts because of their fat content, but this fat is healthy with our study was able to verify that the zero participants increased their weight over all, clarifies the specialist.

Specifically, the researchers responsible for this study wanted to go one step further than the study of LDL cholesterol. Therefore, they proceeded to analyze in detail all types of proteins by nuclear magnetic resonance.

Benefits on cardiovascular disease

Thanks to this method, they were able to find that walnuts offered an improvement over a quality over lipoproteins, something that explains how their consumption is linked to a significant reduction in cardiovascular risk.

Finally, A conclusion about this study supports the beneficial effects that normal consumption of walnuts has on a reduction in cholesterol, thus helping to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Specifically, this study is is about WAHA (Wainuts and Healthy Aging). On d, the effects that diets rich in walnuts could cause on different health variables were analyzed and 708 participated healthy older adults, who have normal lipid profiles and include a mean age of 69 years.

On 90% of the participants completed the 2 years on study. Most of them were residents of Barcelona (Spain) and Loma Linda (United States). Thus, the results on the benefits of eating walnuts on cholesterol were evident.