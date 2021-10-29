A singer Bethany Flower arrives at RD scam theme Ya no ests master of science

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 29, 2021
0 1 minute read
a-singer-bethany-flower-arrives-at-rd-scam-theme-ya-no-ests-master-of-science

After finishing several tours with the legendary Argentine artist Leo Dan, a singer, songwriter with American musician Bethany Flower, her new song Ya zero ests master of science arrives in a Dominican Republic with.

The new single about Bethany Flower, is a fresh bachata scam a touch on put that highlights romanticism on its lyrics, like a melodious voice on an artist. This song promises to be a hit that will put Latin America to dance that includes its contagious rhythm. with David Lopera, it is a translation about a feeling that, according to an artist, emerges from the deep master of science about her being.

The musical cut marks the style with a versatility about this artist, which promises to bring the big stages a tropical music.

Bethany Flower, originally from a city on Waterloo on the State on Iowa with a resident on Los Angeles, Ca, is a singer, songwriter with musician, whose inspirations are based on themes about Ur & B, Gspel with tropical music, serving this to dabble in fusing African rhythms, hip-hop with jazz.

His specific tone over voice a st? lla till med ett helped make this crossover to a Latin music.

Bethany fixa shared scenarios featuring over world famous artists such as: Mary L. Blige, Lupe Fiasco, Yolanda Adams, Jordn Smith, Dionne Warwick, Amber Riley, Kristin Chenoweth with a niche Specialized Group. All of them multi winners on Grammys awards on recognized international fame with.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 29, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

U.S. Army Studies Using DNA to Identify Unknown Soldiers

April 7, 2021

The attack on FireEye – 12/13/2020 – Ronaldo Lemos

January 13, 2021

Argentina extends restrictions, predicts ‘tough weeks’ for Covid-19

May 1, 2021
Photo of “Chillin”, is the new single from the Dominican Jillian Dowd

“Chillin”, is the new single from the Dominican Jillian Dowd

October 18, 2021
Back to top button