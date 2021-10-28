Why is it important to take calcium every day?

From a very young age we receive stimuli through different channels about the importance of the consumption of calcium for health . And it is not for less, since we are facing one of the nutrients essential for the development and functioning of the whole of the organism .

Thus, calcium is essential for the development of bones and for them to remain healthy throughout life. In this sense, it is necessary to clarify that practically all the amount of calcium found in the body is stored in bones and teeth, giving consistency and supporting its structure.

However, we should have Of course, this nutrient is much more than a mineral beneficial for bone health; since the body also requires calcium for the correct movement of the muscles and for the nerves to perfectly transfer the different messages from the brain to different parts of the body.

But also, It is also a key mineral for the blood to circulate cleanly through the blood vessels, among other issues.

The importance of calcium

Therefore, it is necessary to take a sufficient amount of calcium on a daily basis. It is the best way to have optimal levels that allow for strong health and a healthy body.

Foods with calcium

In addition, there are also some nutrients that increase calcium levels in the body and are therefore beneficial to health. We refer to vitamin D, a nutrient that causes a better absorption of calcium.

We are dealing with the most important mineral in the human body. Around 99% is housed in bones and teeth, while that 1% goes to tissues, neurons, blood or other fluids that also need this nutrient.

It should not be overlooked that calcium also contributes to the functioning of the cardiovascular system, influences calorie expenditure and helps reduce fat absorption by the intestine.

Amount necessary to ingest

It is important to find a balance in calcium consumption and take a daily amount considered healthy and that allows optimal levels in the body .

Thus, the United States National Institute of Health establishes the following calcium doses that a person should take on a daily basis based on age and sex:

Stage of life Recommended amount Babies up to 6 months of age 185 mg Babies 7 to 12 months of age 300 mg Children from 1 to 3 years old 700 mg Children 4-8 years of age 1,000 mg Children from 9 to 13 year old 1 , 463 mg Adolescents of 14 to 18 year old 1,260 mg Adults of 19 to 50 year old 1,000 mg Adult males of 51 to 70 year old 1, mg Adult women of 51 to 70 year old 1,200 mg Adults of 71 or older 1,200 mg Pregnant or breastfeeding adolescents 1,463 mg Pregnant or lactating adult women 1,000 mg

Some amounts that the clinic professionals agree with ‘ Asisa ‘, which also ensure that the lack of this mineral in the body can cause different health problems, such as osteoporosis.

Thus, it is essential to take the adequate amount of calcium, and to that an excess can also be harmful to health. In this regard, it is a risk factor for the appearance of kidney stones or calcification of coronary arteries.

With all this, the foods richest in calcium are milk, dairy products, fish blueberries, nuts, shellfish, legumes, seeds and different varieties of fruits and vegetables.