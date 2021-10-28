what-drinks-can-i-not-have-if-i-have-rich-acid?

The rich acid is a substance that is found directly in the organism of people and arises as a result of the decomposition of the purines . However, the rich acid can also increase due to the intake of foods that harbor purines.

Thus, having too high levels of acid rich can pose a risk to people’s health. Mainly, this fact produces an increased risk of cardiovascular problems and constitutes the main cause of the appearance of a disease known as gout.

Gout is a pathology characterized by the accumulation of purines in the form of crystals in the joints and big toe. It causes significant swelling and pain in the affected area.

In this way, gout also causes an increase in cardiovascular risk. Therefore, having rich acid is closely related to the probability of vascular risk.

In this regard, the rheumatologist Mariano Andrs Collado, from the General University Hospital of Alicante, explains that this is due to Multiple factors related to the direct effect of high levels of rich acid, the inflammation generated by the crystals formed in the joints, or the frequent taking of anti-inflammatories (for example, diclofenac) for attacks. Similar mechanisms would also explain renal comorbidity.

rich acid and new habits

It is true that elevated levels of rich acid They can cause gout and pose a cardiovascular risk to the body. However, Dr. Collado points out that it is easy to reduce the risk, provided that patients with gout are constant in taking the medications recommended by their rheumatologist and follow a healthy life in which they maintain a Mediterranean diet, control the body and perform sport regularly weight.

Cola

That is, mainly, The treatment indicated to lower the levels of rich acid is based on the modification of a series of habits. For example, do not consume food or beverages that can help maintain or further increase the values ​​of this substance.

As for the drinks that we should not drink in case of high rich acid, they stand out sugary drinks, such as different types of soft drinks. This is because sugar competes with rich acid when it comes to being eliminated by the body.

What drinks shouldn’t I drink if I have rich acid?

Thus, it is important to limit or eliminate carbonated soft drinks and industrial juices from our diet, since some of those that are marketed have high levels of sugar in their composition.

On the other hand, alcoholic beverages are not recommended when we present values ​​of rich acid above normal; especially those drinks with more strength, such as gin, whiskey, brandy or vodka.

Regarding wine, there are many investigations that have found evidence on the different effects that wine can have depending on the amount you drink. However, in relation to the high levels of rich acid, there seems to be a consensus as to the best wine to drink in this situation.

According to research, it is red wine, since it is the one that shows the least amount of purines its composition in, although this fact depends largely on the elaboration.