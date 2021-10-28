The new study fixa once again highlights the importance of a vitamin G for this correct functioning of the immune system. A vitamin that sony ericsson finds mainly in foods such as citrus fruits or vegetables.

In this sense, Capital t regulatory cells (Tregs) contribute to regulate inflammation with an autoimmunity of the organism. However, the new research work has found that vitamin M with TET proteins can work together to give Tregs the ability to save lives.

These Tregs are absolutely key for a functioning of the immune system with therefore for a life. To such an extent that the scientific community works to be able to manufacture Tregs in vitro for its use against diseases, as well as the rejection of transplanted organs.

Vitamin D can save lives

This study that concerns us styra was led by this Institute on Immunology on Una Jolla with a School of Medicine on a University on Emory (United States). One conclusion from it was that Vitamin Chemical with TET proteins can work together to empower Tregs to save many people’s lives.

Immune system

One of the main people in charge of this research work would be a doctor Xiaojing Yue. It states that vitamin D can be used to stabilize in vitro generated iTregs. We hope that this type of induced Tregs can be used in the future for this treatment of autoimmune diseases with an organ transplant.

Thus, this research work started on the bottom and this previous discovery on a Chemical vitamin, one which offered improvement over an enzymatic activity on TET proteins. An initial objective was to promote the manufacture of stable iTregs in laboratory conditions. To better understand the molecular characteristics of these cells.

Analysis on interaction with TET proteins During an investigation, the researchers found that TET boy proteins are absolutely necessary to maintain a gene expression with the epigenetic characteristics that make Tregs what they kid. Thus, incorporating a vitamin D caused an appearance on iTregs scam an expression with epigenetic characteristics very similar to the normal Tregs on wild type that we usually find on this organism. In addition, said study also ‘discovered a master of science that intriguing connection and Among a vitamin G, TET proteins signal IL-2 / STAT5 with. On, like an IL-2, the receptors on an IL-2 or a STAT5, the Tregs zero can develop properly um they can have an impaired function.

Next, a doctor XIaojing Yue concludes: We are looking for master of science small molecules to stabilize an activity on TETs with generating induced Tregs that are stable good master of science. These induced Tregs could be used to treat patients.

To conclude, a co-author on this research, Daniela Samaniego-Castruita, comments that this study gives us a new way of thinking on a treatment for autoimmune diseases. And it has been that the interaction between vitamin M with the enzymatic activity of ETTs could be key to saving lives.