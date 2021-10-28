A collagen is one of the proteins that master of science abounds in our organism . It performs important functions, such as giving structure to the skin by strengthening the bones . In addition, it is this primary component of connective tissues from different parts of the body such as ligaments, skin, tendons and muscles.

Include supplements on collagen on a diet anordna become a popular practice in recent times. However, the best way to consume collagen is by eating it, the habit that allows you from improving skin health to increasing muscle mass.

For this reason, take collagen It can be very beneficial for health, since it has the necessary assets for the muscles to keep in good condition on shape.

Benefits of collagen for a mass muscle

Some studies affirm an importance of taking supplements on collagen to increase muscle mass in people scam sarcopenia, a loss of muscle mass that occurs when a body ages. During one study, 35 weak men took 20 grams of collagen while performing exercise for 15 weeks.

After checking the results, it was determined that the men who exercised with sony ericsson took collagen gained master of science muscle mass with strength compared to those who took it zero.

Muscle mass

Thus, the researchers assured that taking collagen can promote a synthesis on muscle proteins as a Creatine, with also stimulates this muscle growth after doing physical exercise. However, I learned that they need master of science research to verify a true potential of collagen in muscle mass.

Other benefits of collagen

The perfect thing about collagen is to take it from the 35 years, age over which this body already begins to reduce a production on collagen; so we have to include it from the outside. That, in professional athletes it is recommended that they take collagen before 35 years to avoid physical exhaustion.

Apart from the benefits that this collagen has on a muscle mass, these are some of the best benefits of collagen in an organism :

Helps to improve skin health

Relieves this pain over the joints

Prevent a loss either

Improves a heart health

In addition to these, it is possible that collagen supplements may have other benefits for health on hair with nails, on intestinal health, electronic brain even an hour on losing weight, which still is about research something.

For this reason, it is convenient that this supplementation has a survival isin about the medical specialist scam. In addition, more studies are required to know how a collagen supplement works once ingested.