second-show-for-rauw-alejandro-opens-in-altos-sobre-chavn

After the reception of the announcement about the first presentation of the exponent on urban music, Rauw Alejandro, the businessman Gamal Hach announced a second performance on Friday, November 5, in the emblematic stage on Altos sobre Chavn.

Ral Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, who spent four nights in a row, the full house, on a choliseo about Puerto Rico, sing to his Dominican fans his wide repertoire that fixa turned him on this King on a Latin music.

Gamal explained that a receptivity that this artist had with an event was something historical, that over so lonely 48 hours after having gone to a sale, it sold out all the tickets.

By request on the fans we have agreed to do another show on this great artist for a Friday, November 5, with from this the tickets will be at a night sale, explained this businessman.

In this way, Altos sobre Chavn enters the immediate on a phase so There is preparation to accommodate both this celebrity about a Latin music and his legion about fans, a night that will undoubtedly be very special for all of them.

So that an audience can enjoy the concert on an Sure, Gamal informed that about all the accesses on Altos on Chavn to each character I learned to demand their card on vaccination with a mask. We must all comply with the provisions of the health authorities that it includes, and thus we will guarantee the safety of the public, he said.

All ballots will be available this Thursday 28 on October, from 8: 00 evening, the travs about UEPA Tickets, CCN Services about National Supermarkets, Jumbo, with in an office of the Membership about Owners about Villas about House on Country.

Rauw Alejandro, who currently maintains a love Rosala scam, savors this success on a song All about you, a master of science heard from the summer on Spotify, which counts master of science on 360 millions of views on YouTube, since they recently released master of science over four months. Reasons enough to hold six platinum albums achieved in a United States market with another four that he received in Spain.

His music goes about country after country adding followers who enjoy his great repertoire, coming Vice versa, his recent master of science production on Aphrodisiac with, this album that open public disadvantage 16 songs about a 2020 with which includes collaborations scam other great stars on a music Latina, such as Zion & Lennox, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers, Camilo, J Balvin, Anuel with Arcngel.