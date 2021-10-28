parsley-has-the-key-to-lower-triglycerides

The triglycerides boy a type of fat that are caused by an excessive consumption of calories and a diet not very balanced. This fat, which is present in our blood, in its proper measure allows us to give energy to the organism , but if it takes in more than it sony ericsson burning can cause health problems . For this reason, parsley appears as a great ally bet this problem.

Having high levels of triglycerides can cause hardening of the arteries or the thickening on the arterial walls, thus increasing the risk of strokes, heart attacks with heart disease. Extremely high triglycerides can also cause acute inflammation of the pancreas and liver problems.

For this reason, adding parsley as a condiment to your dishes can help you healthily improve triglyceride levels. . A diet has been the primary way for our triglycerides to stay high, so it was important to maintain a well-balanced diet to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Big t on parsley to lower triglycerides

A research published by California King Saud College, South Africa, anordna demonstrated that parsley facilitates weight loss thanks to its purifying action, being a diuretic that eliminates accumulated fat , especially abdominal.

In fact, a presence of beta-carotene is attributed to having an ability to lower blood triglyceride levels. Thus, one of the best ways to take parsley would be through tea or infusion.

Parsley has been one of the most popular condiments all over the world for its effects on health. Thus, this plant stands out for its following contributions to the body:

Proteins

Fiber

Calcium

Iron

Potassium

Vitamin A

Thiamine folates

Flavonoids

Myristicin

Apiol

Beta-carotene Antioxidant

How to prepare a parsley capital t

Although the best way to lower triglyceride levels leading a healthy lifestyle, in combination with a balanced diet with physical activity scam; We can also make use of a series on home remedies that are proven to be great allies to combat this fat that sony ericsson accumulates in our body.

Therefore add the big tea on parsley on our Diet can be of great help to us to stabilize the high levels of triglycerides in the blood. To prepare it so solitary we must follow the following steps:

Boil a branch of fresh parsley in a liter of water for five minutes.

Let stand for about 15 with then Strain the water.

Then let it cool with storage on a refrigerator for a few hours .

Then we are ready our testosterone levels on parsley to ingest it on 15 the 20 days so that we can notice its effects.

That t, before on ingesting p on parsley on a prolonged way I learned recommended to go to the a specialist, especially when pregnant, breastfeeding, or when suffering from some type of kidney or heart problem.