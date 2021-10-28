ministry-of-culture-extends-a-reception-on-the-works-for-the-2021-annual-music-awards

Regarding its interest in promoting an artistic creation about Dominican composers, the Ministry of Culture extended until 26 on November a date on reception of the works who will opt for the Annual Music Awards 2021, Merengue edition.

This version, which will be dedicated ‘s merengue with which to perform a posthumous tribute to legendary Johnny Ventura, was scheduled to close on its call for this 31 on October. However, the entity has extended the term to make it easier for authors to present their works, encouraging greater participation, thereby reaffirming the institutional commitment to a regional artistic projection.

In This time, a dedication ‘s merengue obeys the institutional strategies to revalue our national rhythm, for the sake of promoting its projection at the world level.

Culture takes up this initiative, that zero se celebrated since the year 2015, as a way to offer strong support to the national artistic community.

The winner of each category will receive an award on RD

Previously, the prize money received by the winners was over RD $ 150 thousand, increased entering on this edition RD $ 100 thousand for each category.

When referring to the award, the Vice Minister for Creativity with Artistic Training, Giovanny Cruz, expressed that sony ericsson anordna decided to extend the deadline for the delivery of the participating works because a large number of composers have asked an institution for more time to complete the process on their creation. We want to highlight that our Minister Milagros Germn decided to considerably increase the economic amount established above, based on the special situation that artists all over the planet live in, with the importance of the awards, added the official.

On the bases

In an edition 2021 I learned to reward the the composers who present an indite music work, which, from their bottom music, includes rhythms, instruments or melodies used on the Dominican merengue that constitutes an outstanding electronic innovative contribution to said genre with.

This contest It covers 2 modalities with five categories. Regarding the line of classical music, it will be awarded the Jos Reyes Annual Music Prize in symphonic or choral music, with the Juan Francisco Garca Annual Music Prize in chamber music.

In the section on music popular, sony ericsson will award the Luis Alberti Annual Music Prize in a category on dance music, the Tavito Vsquez Annual Music Prize on put, rock or jazz music, with the Fradique Lizardo Annual Music Prize on folk music.

The works will be received by the Department on Interinstitutional Liaison of the Ministry of Culture. For more details, the contest rules are available on the ministry’s website (www.cultura.gob.do).