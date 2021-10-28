liblula-dorada-international-short-film-festival-closes-on-saturday-30

The Liblula Dorada International Short Film Festival (FICLD) continues in face-to-face and virtual format until this Saturday 30 in October, at Palacio del Cine de gora Mall and Sambil, through the platform Pelidom and.

In 2020, during, this contest changed the name to “Shorts in quarantine” and the exhibited works showed the reality of those moments of confinement.

“We are proud of what we have achieved, because last year was a challenge like no other, it was a challenge for local companies, large small ones and, for our state”, explain the organizers of the festival.

In this edition, more than 80 short films from 22 countries are being shown, among which are Argentina, Nicaragua, China, Spain , Brazil, Republic of Moldova, among others.