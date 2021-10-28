Liblula Dorada International Short Film Festival closes on Saturday 30

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 28, 2021
0 Less than a minute
liblula-dorada-international-short-film-festival-closes-on-saturday-30

The Liblula Dorada International Short Film Festival (FICLD) continues in face-to-face and virtual format until this Saturday 30 in October, at Palacio del Cine de gora Mall and Sambil, through the platform Pelidom and.

In 2020, during, this contest changed the name to “Shorts in quarantine” and the exhibited works showed the reality of those moments of confinement.

“We are proud of what we have achieved, because last year was a challenge like no other, it was a challenge for local companies, large small ones and, for our state”, explain the organizers of the festival.

In this edition, more than 80 short films from 22 countries are being shown, among which are Argentina, Nicaragua, China, Spain , Brazil, Republic of Moldova, among others.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 28, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Back to the origins of Covid at the Wuhan Institute of Virology – 06/05/2021 – Marcelo Leite

June 5, 2021
Photo of What problems does excess sodium cause?

What problems does excess sodium cause?

October 13, 2021

Xi’s “Warning” echoes in Chinese social media and US press – 07/01/2021 – Nelson de Sá

July 1, 2021

Italian Prime Minister resigns and President begins negotiations to form new government – 26/01/2021 – Worldwide

January 26, 2021
Back to top button