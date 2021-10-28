kany-garca,-confirmed-for-the-national-theater-of-santo-domingo-in-november

Santo Domingo. RD

The romantic singer-songwriter Kany Garca returns to the Dominican Republic with two performances at the Eduardo Brito National Theater, with the help of her most recent Contra el viento tour.

The six Grammy Award winner and composer of stories and poems that surround, will perform on the days 23 and 24 of November in the Carlos Piantini Room, at 8: 30 at night, and under the production of the artistic entrepreneur Csar Surez Jr.

Kany is currently promoting her new single DPM (De Pxta Madre), as well as her latest studio album, Mesa para dos, composed of duets and 10 songs, seven of them by the author.

The Puerto Rican songwriter and guitarist also launched her first production in the 2007, Any day and since then she has positioned herself as one of the most recognized singer-songwriters, cultivating hits such as Hoy ya me voy, Al algo, Para Always, To love again, Stay, Let’s dance a blues and Stigma of love, among others.

His album Soy Yo named one of the 50 best albums of the 2018 in all genres by Billboard. He has recorded with Tommy Torres, Residente, Fito Pez, Natalia Lafourcade, among others, and composed songs for colleagues such as Ha ASH, JLo Chayanne and.

Tickets are on sale at Uepa Tickets, Supermercado Nacional and Jumbo. At RD $ 4, 500 on a balcony; RD $ 6, 000 stalls; RD $ 6, 500 in Special Guest, rD $ 8 and, 000 in Front Stage. For more information: 809 – 227 – 1344.

It should be noted that the agreement will have the different health protocols implemented and defined by the Ministry of Public Health and the Government of the Dominican Republic.