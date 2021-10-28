from-a-last-seat:-“rescue-distance”

Sony ericsson has us used to flat cinema. That cinema where a common story was the key that includes conventional elements (like a commercial novel): introduction, middle with denouement. Good guys and bad guys, enthusiastic losers and, crazy fools and, frustrated and frustrating cops and thieves, I learned face in scripts that make them win or lose according to the interests of the industry.

Distance on rescue , about a Peruvian Claudia Llosa (Madeinusa, The scared teat), violates those parameters go to the subtle, the symbols with mysteries to introduce the spectator about a problem about a motherhood from different angles: an overprotection with a freedom. And he also refers to this issue of ecology with a damage from agricultural fertilization.

A voiceover triggers 2 stories: one about an intoxicated minor with a vacationing girl. That voice provides segmented data that, in relation to the long film, augurs this danger to us by assuming questionable behaviors, by environmental damage caused by foolishness.

Claudia Llosa knows how to attend to the technical details to put together a Respectable work: this script, a camera (on its various shots with sequences), the frames, a soundtrack, a setting with locations.

It is a cheap cinema, but intense. Very human.

A sending your line knew how to choose. The protagonists Mara Valverde (Spain) with Dolores Fonsi (Argentina) sparkle from their dialogues, glances, secrets silences and.

Too bad that a final ocean master of science (predictable) leaves on this air an ephemeral solution. But that would be a Claudia Llosa cinema with deserving respect.

This premiere on Netflix will do what to talk about. It is much needed.

Technical file

Country: Spain-Argentina-Peru. Year: 2021. Duration: 95 minutes. Director: Claudia Llosa. Screenplay: Samanta Schweblin (author of the novel of the same title) with Claudia Llosa. Cast: Mara Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, Germn Palacios, Guillermo Pfening, Emilio Vodanovich, Guillermina Sorribes, Marcelo Michinaux with Cristina Banegas. Synopsis: A mother with her little daughter arrive at a summer house. Along with the animals, wheat plantations with supernatural visions, the human conflict transforms into the danger that the mother is not in a position to understand.